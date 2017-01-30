Here’s Why You NEED to Drink Water When You’re Stressed
Is stress relief as simple as pouring yourself a glass of water?
iStock/fizkes
Some stress symptoms we know all to well: headaches, difficulty concentrating, acne breakouts. But did you know dehydration also has a close relationship to stress?
It all has to do with your adrenal glands. These small glands (found on the top of both kidneys) produce hormones that regulate your immune system, metabolism, and other important functions. One of those hormones is cortisol, which gives you the energy to handle stress or fear, as part of our flight-or-flight instinct.
But what if the pressure from your stress doesn’t let up? Prolonged stress can lead to adrenal fatigue, and your worn-out glands function less than normal, Robert Kominiarek, DO, a board certified family physician in Ohio told health.com. That means they produce fewer hormones, including aldosterone, which regulates fluid and electrolyte levels in the body. When there’s less aldosterone, electrolyte levels drop, and you get dehydrated. Plus, being dehydrated can increase cortisol levels. While increased cortisol levels isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it becomes a problem when your body doesn’t physically respond to its fight-or-flight mechanism. In other words, if cortisol levels increase, and stressed-out you does nothing about it, it will build up and lead to a host of problems, including depression and mental illness. Basically, you’re stuck in a cycle of stress and thirst. (Find out other signs you may be dehydrated.)
So the next time you start feeling overwhelmed, take a breath and take a drink of water. Increasing your fluids can help reduce immediate stress, but if this is a recurring issue, try incorporating these stress-relieving rituals into your life or consider getting professional help.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Video
More About Conditions
14 Things Only People with Anxiety Will Understand
While many refuse to speak out about it, living with anxiety is an immensely difficult feat. The truth of the matter is that few non-sufferers comprehend how this illness affects people. In that light, here are just 14 things that people suffering from anxiety know to be true.
Bed Sores: 8 Things Caregivers Should Absolutely Know
Caregivers have a lot to worry about, but one thing that should stay on top of their list is bedsores. Bedsores (or pressure injuries) that aren’t properly prevented or treated are responsible for 60,000 deaths each year, and per a recent report, that number is growing at an alarming rate: a 63 percent increase in the past decade alone. Here’s what every caregiver should know about them.