7 of the Earliest Signs of Alzheimer’s

Why early detection matters iStock/Thinkstock With grim prognoses and very limited treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, early detection isn’t particularly advantageous. (These 36 habits reduce your risk of Alzheimer's.) But that may be changing—fast. One of the hottest areas of Alzheimer's research involves treating people in the very earliest stages of the disease with drugs that decrease the production of amyloid beta (proteins that bunch together to form damaging plaques in the brain). Experts believe that people begin to develop amyloid plaques in their brains at least 10 years before they develop any obvious symptoms of dementia. This is how memory loss in Alzheimer's patients could soon be reversed. Reisa Sperling, MD, director of the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston is leading a new clinical trial, called the Reisa Sperling, MD, director of the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston is leading a new clinical trial, called the A4 study , which will evaluate patients with evidence of Alzheimer’s damage in the brain but who still have normal thinking and memory function. The trial will randomly assign groups to receive medication, and researchers will determine over three years whether the drugs affected the patients’ memory or levels of amyloid. “When a person already has a lot of memory trouble, they already have significant neuron loss,” says Dr. Sperling. “We need to find and treat people much earlier.” Here's what to watch for. Don't fall for these three prominent Alzheimer's myths.

Worrying about your memory iStock/Thinkstock A number of studies presented at an Alzheimer’s Association conference last year found that people who were concerned about their own memory and thinking were in fact more likely to have signs of Alzheimer’s plaques in their brain, and develop dementia symptoms later. (These are the seven stages of Alzheimer's caregivers should recognize.) “People should trust what they observe about themselves,” Rebecca Amariglio, PhD, a Harvard neuropsychologist, told USA Today. It’s common with a number of health conditions—such as arthritis, or Parkinson’s disease—for people to feel something isn’t right before others observe it, Frank Jessen, a researcher at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, told the New York Times.

Spotty recollection of recent important events iStock/Thinkstock Forgetting a key conversation with a family member or a big news story from earlier in the week (like a natural disaster such as a hurricane) is concerning—especially if people can’t remember they forgot it. “If you remember that you forgot something, like your keys, that means your brain is still trying to access that information,” says Dr. Sperling. Not being able to remember the name of an actor in a movie—but recalling it later that night or the next day—is probably not a sign of Alzheimer’s disease. (This is how to remember names better.)

Trouble managing finances iStock/Thinkstock Not being able to keep track of paying bills, having difficulty transferring money among accounts, or having problems maintaining an adequate balance to cover payments can all be early red flags for Alzheimer’s, several studies show. “When I talk to patients in my office, I always ask who pays the bills,” Dr. Sperling says. “If I hear that there’s been a change—say the wife did all the bill paying, but her husband has recently taken over, that’s a concerning find.” Accounting troubles can also set a person up for fraud--these are the eight signs of elder financial abuse to watch out for.

Getting lost while driving iStock/Thinkstock This is especially relevant if someone gets confused or disoriented in a place where they’ve driven many times—like if they had to take a slightly different route home from a store, but had trouble getting back to a familiar destination. These are the warning signs your elder parents shouldn't be living alone anymore.

Skipping social events iStock/Thinkstock “We’ve seen that difficulty following conversations, particularly in a group, can be an early sign of Alzheimer’s,” says Dr. Sperling. (These are the habits of people who look and act younger than their age.) She’ll hear patients report that they don’t like to go out to lunch as much with their friends as they used to because they feel they’re not picking up the jokes or conversation.

Losing interest in favorite hobbies iStock/Thinkstock Another potential early signal of Alzheimer’s is when people start to skip their favorite pastimes—a golfer or a bridge player who foregoes his weekly game, for example. (Here's how to find a new hobby you'll love.) “Alzheimer’s-related brain changes can cause apathy, which makes people lose motivation,” says Dr. Sperling. These symptoms may mimic depression. “If a patient has never had depression before or has no obvious reason for being depressed, such as grief over the loss of a loved one, that’s concerning,” she adds.

An inability to plan iStock/Thinkstock People in early stages of Alzheimer’s disease have changes in their ability to plan or multitask—a brain skill known as executive function. It could be someone who annually gets the holiday parties or family vacations together who begins to have trouble organizing, or even has trouble with day to day schedules.

What to do if that sounds like you iStock/Thinkstock “If someone is experiencing some of these signs, but is still living their daily life reasonably well, they would be a perfect candidate to come in and get screened for participation in the study,” says Dr. Sperling. (These seven Alzheimer's breakthroughs will give you hope for the future.) Her team is seeking to screen as many as 10,000 people in order to find 1,000 participants to be part of the trial. (Some of those screened won’t have Alzheimer’s plaques in the brain; some might have memory problems that are already too advanced.) “Remember, the reason to participate in this study is not because we think you have advanced Alzheimer’s disease, it’s to prevent all memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease by stopping the disease in its earliest stage,” she continues. Visit A4study.org to learn more and find a testing center near you.



