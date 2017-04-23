Timing is everything

If you're taking short-acting insulin or short-acting oral medications that are designed to be active only around mealtimes, you may want to talk to your doctor about your exercise schedule. According to Dr. Roach, some people may need to decrease the doses of those medications when they exercise within a few hours of a meal to guard against hypoglycemia. On the other hand, if you are taking a long-acting insulin or once-daily oral medication, these are generally active during all or most of a 24-hour period. "People who use those medications may want to fuel up with a small amount of carbohydrate before exercise, especially for activity that will last longer than 30 minutes, and they should check their blood glucose frequently during longer exercise sessions," says Dr. Roach. Another thing to consider in an is the option of working out briefly after a meal to tamp down blood sugar—which typically rises eating.