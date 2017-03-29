The Most Overweight (and Slimmest) Cities in America
Location, location, location, right? When it comes to staying fit and trim, where you live really does matter, according to new findings. These are the fattest—and slimmest—cities in America right now.
Little Rock, North/Little Rock, Conway, ArkansasTrong-Nguyen/ShutterstockArkansas, the "Natural State" may want to rethink its nickname, since its capital is considered the third "Fattest City in America" according to a recent report by WalletHub. Unfortunately, there is no sugar coating the results when it comes to how dangerous the obesity threat is to the entire state. In 2015, government data revealed that Arkansas had the highest obesity rate in the nation. One local medical professional, Dr. Christopher Pittman, told Little Rock's KATV that foods in the South tend to be fried, sugary, and overall higher in fat. "There's that family, the camaraderie—and a lot of our activities are centered around food," Dr. Pittman told the news station. If you can't give up fried fare, here's how to lose weight without dieting.
Anchorage, AlaskaBILD-LLC/ShutterstockRanking #63 for overall fattest city may not cause stress among residents of the state of Alaska, but being one of the top five cities populated with the highest percent of overweight adults could make anyone's blood pressure rise. Alaska already spends $459 million per year on battling the issue, according to government records. Here's hoping residents will start a fitness routine and/or a healthy diet before the state's funds run out. These are the signs you need to move more too.
McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, TexasTexas-Mission-Concepcion/ShutterstockThe American Heart Association recommends 30 to 60 minutes of aerobic exercise three to four days per week, and leg raises for couch potatoes in their recliners don't count (though they're better than nothing). McAllen, Edinburg, and Mission, Texas, have the highest percent of physically inactive adults. The city also is home to the highest percent of obese adults. Exercise not only slims you down and boosts your mood, but it can also help prevent diseases like cancer.
Jackson, MississippiSean-Pavone/ShutterstockJackson may be the capital city and largest urban center of the U.S. state of Mississippi, but it's also this year's "fattest," which makes it downright unhealthy, as obesity can lead to other deadly diseases. "It is true weight and diabetes are related," says Nicole Anziani, nutritionist and CDE with Fit4D. "According to the Obesity Society, nearly 90 percent of people with Type 2 diabetes are overweight or obese. Obesity and excess fat in the cells can cause insulin resistance, which can lead to diabetes." From creating community awareness to improving health education, Mississippi is looking to take steps towards bettering its citizens' health. Check out the sneaky factors affecting your weight.
Wichita, Kansasmojoeks/ShutterstockHolding fourth place with the highest percent of obese adults, Kansas has also been dubbed one of the "10 States with Deadliest Eating Habits" by 24/7 Wall Street. According to the site's findings, it comes down to accessibility and cost of cheap vs. healthy food. "The state has one of the worst diets in the country," per the report. "Residents consume the twelfth most sweet snacks per person as well as the twelfth most solid fats—more than 20 pounds per person." Here's how to train your brain to dislike junk food.
Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, WashingtonJon-Bilous/ShutterstockThe Northwest has some of America's slimmest citizens. Apparently cloudy skies and rain showers don't keep Seattle dwellers from staying fit. Whether it is the city's nature trails, locally made brews and burgers or its rich quality of life, Seattle is crowned the skinniest of the 100 cities. Here's how you can sneak in walking time in any weather.
Honolulu, HawaiiFilip-Carmen/ShutterstockIf you want a beach bod, limited weight-related health problems, and pristine workout conditions, you may want to relocate to Hawaii. Catching a big fish is easier than spotting an overweight person in Honolulu. Hawaiians also keep their stress levels low—even the language imparts a sense of zen.
Minneapolis, St.Paul, Bloomington, Minnesota, and Wisconsingmstockstudio/ShutterstockApparently Minneapolis was one of the first cities to ban smoking in public places and to add bike trails. "The city invests in their parks and has a multitude of workout facilities, which makes exercise more accessible," Anziana says. She believes this could play a factor in how the city keeps its risk of diabetes low. The diabetes educator points out public health measures and funds per person invested in parks play a significant role in fitness. "And we know that fitness can prevent Type 2 diabetes," she adds. These science-backed tips can actually help reverse diabetes.
