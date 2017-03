Little Rock, North/Little Rock, Conway, Arkansas Trong-Nguyen/Shutterstock Arkansas, the "Natural State" may want to rethink its nickname, since its capital is considered the third "Fattest City in America" according to a recent Arkansas, the "Natural State" may want to rethink its nickname, since its capital is considered the third "Fattest City in America" according to a recent report by WalletHub . Unfortunately, there is no sugar coating the results when it comes to how dangerous the obesity threat is to the entire state. In 2015, government data revealed that Arkansas had the highest obesity rate in the nation. One local medical professional, Dr. Christopher Pittman, told Little Rock's KATV that foods in the South tend to be fried, sugary, and overall higher in fat. "There's that family, the camaraderie—and a lot of our activities are centered around food," Dr. Pittman told the news station. If you can't give up fried fare, here's how to lose weight without dieting

Anchorage, Alaska BILD-LLC/Shutterstock Ranking #63 for overall fattest city may not cause stress among residents of the state of Alaska, but being one of the top five cities populated with the highest percent of overweight adults could make anyone's blood pressure rise. Alaska already spends Ranking #63 for overall fattest city may not cause stress among residents of the state of Alaska, but being one of the top five cities populated with the highest percent of overweight adults could make anyone's blood pressure rise. Alaska already spends $459 million per year on battling the issue, according to government records. Here's hoping residents will start a fitness routine and/or a healthy diet before the state's funds run out. These are the signs you need to move more too.

Berkomaster/Shutterstock Baton Rouge is known for its booming nightlife and trendy bar and restaurant scene, its balmy weather year-round, and as a hometown to reputable universities. Sounds amazing, right? Unfortunately the state's capital took the third place spot for percentage of adults eating fewer than one single serving of fruits and vegetables per day. According to standard dietary guidelines, people should get a cup and a half to two cups of fruit and two to three cups of vegetables per day. Here's how to Baton Rouge is known for its booming nightlife and trendy bar and restaurant scene, its balmy weather year-round, and as a hometown to reputable universities. Sounds amazing, right? Unfortunately the state's capital took the third place spot for percentage of adults eating fewer than one single serving of fruits and vegetables per day. According to standard dietary guidelines, people should get a cup and a half to two cups of fruit and two to three cups of vegetables per day. Here's how to cram more vegetables into your diet without even noticing Baton Rouge, Louisiana

McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, Texas Texas-Mission-Concepcion/Shutterstock The American Heart Association recommends 30 to 60 minutes of aerobic exercise three to four days per week, and leg raises for couch potatoes in their recliners don't count (though they're better than nothing). McAllen, Edinburg, and Mission, Texas, have the highest percent of physically inactive adults. The city also is home to the highest percent of obese adults. Exercise not only slims you down and boosts your mood, but it can also The American Heart Association recommends 30 to 60 minutes of aerobic exercise three to four days per week, and leg raises for couch potatoes in their recliners don't count (though they're better than nothing). McAllen, Edinburg, and Mission, Texas, have the highest percent of physically inactive adults. The city also is home to the highest percent of obese adults. Exercise not only slims you down and boosts your mood, but it can also help prevent diseases like cancer

Jackson, Mississippi Sean-Pavone/Shutterstock Jackson may be the capital city and largest urban center of the U.S. state of Mississippi, but it's also this year's "fattest," which makes it downright unhealthy, as obesity can lead to other deadly diseases. "It is true weight and diabetes are related," says Nicole Anziani, nutritionist and CDE with Jackson may be the capital city and largest urban center of the U.S. state of Mississippi, but it's also this year's "fattest," which makes it downright unhealthy, as obesity can lead to other deadly diseases. "It is true weight and diabetes are related," says Nicole Anziani, nutritionist and CDE with Fit4D . "According to the Obesity Society, nearly 90 percent of people with Type 2 diabetes are overweight or obese. Obesity and excess fat in the cells can cause insulin resistance, which can lead to diabetes." From creating community awareness to improving health education, Mississippi is looking to take steps towards bettering its citizens' health. Check out the sneaky factors affecting your weight

Wichita, Kansas mojoeks/Shutterstock Holding fourth place with the highest percent of obese adults, Kansas has also been dubbed one of the " Holding fourth place with the highest percent of obese adults, Kansas has also been dubbed one of the " 10 States with Deadliest Eating Habits " by 24/7 Wall Street. According to the site's findings, it comes down to accessibility and cost of cheap vs. healthy food. "The state has one of the worst diets in the country," per the report. "Residents consume the twelfth most sweet snacks per person as well as the twelfth most solid fats—more than 20 pounds per person." Here's how to train your brain to dislike junk food

Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, Washington Jon-Bilous/Shutterstock The Northwest has some of America's slimmest citizens. Apparently cloudy skies and rain showers don't keep Seattle dwellers from staying fit. Whether it is the city's nature trails, locally made brews and burgers or its rich quality of life, Seattle is crowned the skinniest of the 100 cities. Here's how you can The Northwest has some of America's slimmest citizens. Apparently cloudy skies and rain showers don't keep Seattle dwellers from staying fit. Whether it is the city's nature trails, locally made brews and burgers or its rich quality of life, Seattle is crowned the skinniest of the 100 cities. Here's how you can sneak in walking time in any weather.

Honolulu, Hawaii Filip-Carmen/Shutterstock If you want a beach bod, limited weight-related health problems, and pristine workout conditions, you may want to relocate to Hawaii. Catching a big fish is easier than spotting an overweight person in Honolulu. Hawaiians also keep their stress levels low— If you want a beach bod, limited weight-related health problems, and pristine workout conditions, you may want to relocate to Hawaii. Catching a big fish is easier than spotting an overweight person in Honolulu. Hawaiians also keep their stress levels low— even the language imparts a sense of zen

Minneapolis, St.Paul, Bloomington, Minnesota, and Wisconsin gmstockstudio/Shutterstock Apparently Minneapolis was one of the first cities to ban smoking in public places and to add bike trails. "The city invests in their parks and has a multitude of workout facilities, which makes exercise more accessible," Anziana says. She believes this could play a factor in how the city keeps its risk of diabetes low. The diabetes educator points out public health measures and funds per person invested in parks play a significant role in fitness. "And we know that fitness can prevent Type 2 diabetes," she adds. These

