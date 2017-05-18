13 Things You MUST Know About Birth Control Pills If You Don’t Want to Get Pregnant — or Do!

Content continues below ad

"There is a risk that women who go on the pill right after they deliver and want to breastfeed will have a diminished milk supply, but if you breastfeed for six weeks, your breast milk will be firmly established, so starting the pill should not affect your supply, " says Dr. Cackovic.

What happens if I get pregnant while taking the pill?

Romaset/Shutterstock

This can and does happen, says Dr. Cackovic. "If you become pregnant while on the pill, stop taking it and have your obstetrician take a look at the baby at 18 weeks to make sure it's fine," he says. "If you continue taking the pill through your pregnancy, you will experience withdrawal bleeding each month." If you suspect you are pregnant while on the pill, take a pregnancy test and make an appointment with your doctor.