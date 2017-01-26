Anxiety does not define a person iStock/martin-dm This nugget of truth is perhaps one of the hardest things to explain to people who don't suffer from anxiety. Contrary to what some people may think, an anxious person is so much more than their mental state. The truth of the matter is that anxiety is not something that defines a person; it's a mental health disorder and ought to be treated as such.

The effects of anxiety can be physical iStock/g-stockstudio Let's be clear: Even though anxiety is a mental health disorder, it's not just something that just affects your mind. Anxious feelings can manifest physically—sometimes severely. For example, someone suffering from anxiety may get uncontrollable panic attacks, headaches, dizziness, and an irregular heartbeat. To ease anxiety before these symptoms strike, try these natural remedies for anxiety

Tens of millions of adults suffer from anxiety in America iStock/g-stockstudio In case you're thinking that anxiety is this small-time thing that only affects a few people in the country, think again. There are a whopping 40 million U.S. adults suffering from anxiety, according to the National Institute of Mental Health . Since there still tends to be a stigma associated with the condition, it can be harrowing to admit that you're a sufferer.

Content continues below ad

In fact, it's the most common mental illness in America iStock/kali9 Many people believe that depression is the most common mental illness in this country. Not so. Forty million adults suffer from anxiety, which makes up for 18 percent of the general population. That means there are more people suffering from anxiety than any other mental problem in America.

Just because a fear is irrational, doesn't mean it's not real iStock/CasarsaGuru Much of the time, what people worry about when they are suffering is something entirely irrational. Just because there is technically 'no need' to stress about a certain thing, that doesn't make the fear any less real. There's nothing more frustrating than being in the midst of a crippling panic, and someone explaining to you how very ludicrous your fears are. Shockingly, this tidbit of information does not help at all; if anything, it hinders.

Panic attacks are completely overwhelming iStock/aldomurillo While we're on the subject of panic attacks , let's talk about how they actually feel. Of course, everyone experiences these episodes in different ways, but there are some symptoms that every sufferer will recognize all too clearly. The surge of awful dread and fear comes over you out of nowhere. Suddenly, you're completely gripped by the sense that all is not well; something truly terrible is about to happen. You can barely breathe, you feel hot, your heart rate quickens, and you want to leave the place that you are. It physically hurts and you feel you have no control. And this barely scratches the surface of what it feels like to have anxiety.

Content continues below ad

If you have anxiety, you may also have depression iStock/Highwaystarz Photography Here's the kicker: Many people who suffer from anxiety are also likely to suffer from depression. Scientists have found a biological link between the two mental illnesses, according to a study by the University of Western Ontario. That means that people currently living with anxiety may also have undiagnosed depression as well.

The most common time for anxiety attacks is 9 p.m. iStock/milos kreckovic Here's a bizarre little fact, which perfectly illustrates how anxiety is biological rather than merely mental. The most common time that teens, in particular, report suffering from anxiety is at 9 p.m. That is according to a report from the Crisis Text Line . The information is based on how many texts the line gets throughout the day. Of course, there could be many reasons why people suffer the most at this time, but one explanation is that this is when certain chemicals are inactive in the brain.

No, you can't just 'get over it' iStock/KatarzynaBialasiewicz As an anxiety sufferer , one of the most infuriating things you can hear is that you ought to simply 'get over' your illness. The challenging thing about living with anxiety is the fact that many people refuse to acknowledge it as a legitimate illness.

Content continues below ad

Attacks can come out of the blue iStock/Mixmike Many sufferers have so-called anxiety triggers, which often come before the onset of an attack. That's not to say that panic attacks have rhyme nor reason, though. In reality, attacks can come from nowhere; it's simply not possible to predict when or how they will raise their heads. In a sense, that's what makes suffering from this illness so difficult.

Not everyone with anxiety gets treatment iStock/ljubaphoto The number of people getting regular treatment for their anxiety is shockingly low when you consider the fact that it's the most common mental illness in the U.S. In reality, only about a third of people suffering get the treatment they so desperately need, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America . The sad truth, then, is that two-thirds of sufferers are living under the shadow of this illness alone. If you suspect you're suffering from anxiety, it's crucial that you see a medical professional.

It's not just a state of mind iStock/monkeybusinessimages The greatest and most problematic misconception about anxiety is that it's merely a state of mind; something that the sufferer can somehow control if they really wanted to. That idea is damaging simply because it places the blame of the illness on the shoulders of the sufferer. Instead, anxiety is something that you can learn to manage, but never fully control on your own.

Content continues below ad

There are ways of managing it iStock/ljubaphoto That being said, there are a few ways that you can manage anxiety. ( These magic phrases to ease anxiety are a good start. ) If you know what it feels like to have anxiety already, it's essential that you get the help you need. Each individual needs a different level of care, and your doctor will be able to help you determine the best course of action. People should not have to carry on living with anxiety without the help and support they deserve.