You definitely want to amp up the cozy factor when you're fighting a cold. Harsh overhead lighting doesn't give you a cozy feeling like a candle does. Not only will candles give you a glowing and relaxing atmosphere, they could boost some immune properties in your body. "Pure essential oils have a long history of use in Europe for their antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties," says BJ Adrezin, MD, chief medical advisor to BōKUInternational. "Inhaling pure essential oils can be a great support in preventing or treating the common cold, which is a virus." The BōKU Immune Candle was inspired by the Four Thieves Oil legend during the Plague epidemic of the 15th century. Legend has it the thieves who were stealing from the dead didn't get sick because they doused themselves and their clothes with a combination of essential oils, including eucalyptus, rosemary, peppermint, and lemon. You'll enjoy a warm glow and be better able to smell the pleasant of aroma of peppermint, eucalyptus and lemon. Just be sure not to use it in your bedroom if you're feeling sleepy.