Look for the right lozenge

With so many lozenges available, it's difficult to choose which one will be soothing and taste decent. Dara Huang, MD, a Manhattan-based physician specializing in nephrology and hypertension and founder of New York Culinary Medicine has some suggestions to narrow down the choices. "While menthol, found in Hall's cough drops can soothe the throat, medicated lozenges such as Cepacol or Chloraseptic lozenges also contain benzocaine, a numbing medication," says Huang. If the medicine taste isn't tolerable, Ricola is more pleasant and has fewer unnatural ingredients. Dr. Huang suggests adding lozenges to a cup of hot water and letting it dissolve for a soothing cup of comfort.