Finding the right balance for a diabetic diet can be tough. We hear ya! If you’re one of the 30 million people living in the United States who suffers from diabetes, controlling your symptoms may seem impossible. Thankfully, this ancient Chinese tradition could be the secret cure you’ve been waiting for.

Mango leaves—particularly their extract—have been used to treat asthma and diabetes for centuries. (Plus, you can also try the best superfoods for diabetics.) Turns out, these greens are chock-full of essential vitamins and nutrients that make life a little more manageable for diabetics.

Nickeline/shutterstock

For one, the extract can improve insulin production and distribution of glucose, effectively stabilizing blood sugar levels in diabetics. And because mango leaves are rich in pectin, vitamin C, and fiber, they can also lower bad cholesterol. Plus, mango leaves can reduce those annoying day-to-day symptoms of diabetes, such as frequent urination at night, unexplained weight loss, and blurry vision. Say goodbye to all of those confusing supplements! (You should definitely avoid these supplements for a diabetic diet.)

Not a diabetic? No problem—you can still reap benefits from these miracle leaves. Thanks to their high levels of antioxidants, they can help remove toxins from the body and protect against allergies, too.

Dolly MJ/shutterstock

It’s even backed by science. A 2010 study found that animals given the mango extract absorbed less glucose through their gastrointestinal tract, lowering their blood sugar levels.

Reaping the benefits of this all-natural remedy couldn’t be easier. Simply boil 10 to 15 fresh leaves in water and leave them there overnight. In the morning, drink the mango leaves tea before breakfast. Incorporate this daily ritual for two to three months, and pretty soon you’ll be on your way to a longer, happier life!