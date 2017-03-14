11 Simple Solutions to Stop Snoring Now
About 45 percent of adults snore at least occasionally. Snoring can be caused by a variety of lifestyle factors, or by something more serious, such as sleep apnea. If you want to stop snoring, try these fixes.
Change positionsGeorge-Rudy/ShutterStockSleeping on your back causes the base of your tongue to fall backward into your throat, which narrows your airway. So try sleeping on your side. If you find yourself still waking up on your back, prop your head up on several pillows. This will open up your nasal airway passages and may help you stop snoring. These are the best sleeping positions to solve everyday health problems.
Lose weightAfrica-Studio/ShutterStockExtra weight around the throat narrows the airway, which can trigger snoring. Shedding extra pounds can remedy the problem. Try these fast, easy tips to lose weight.
Avoid alcohol and sedativesDima-Sobko/ShutterStockThey depress your central nervous system, causing your muscles—which include the tissues in your throat—to relax too much. So avoid drinking alcohol at least two hours before bedtime, and exercise caution when taking sedatives.
Content continues below ad
Get enough sleepl-i-g-h-t-p-o-e-t/ShutterStockIf you’re overtired when you hit the sack, you sleep more deeply and your muscles become more limp, which can cause snoring. So be sure to get enough rest on a regular basis! Sleep doctors share the secrets to a better night's rest.
Try over-the-counter nasal stripsBW-Folsom/ShutterStockStrips open up your nasal passage, thus enhancing your breathing. Give these other home remedies for snoring a try as well.
Fight nasal congestionTelekhovskyi/ShutterStockCongestion due to colds, allergies, or a deviated septum can limit airflow through your nose, forcing you to breathe through your mouth and increasing the likelihood of snoring. Try taking a hot shower before you go to bed to help open up your nasal passages. Using an oral or spray decongestant also can help, but see your doctor before such medications more than three days in a row. (Long-term use of decongestants can have a rebound effect and eventually make your congestion worse.) Your doctor may prescribe you a steroid spray for chronic congestion. Or, if you have a deviated septum, you may need surgery. These are other reasons that you always have the sniffles.
Content continues below ad
Remove allergens in your bedroomWHYFRAME/ShutterStockDust mites in pillows can cause allergic reactions that in turn can make you snore. So wash your pillows every other week, and replace them every six months to minimize dust mites and allergens. Dust your ceiling fan, and keep pets out of your bedroom. Make sure to also watch out for these other things you didn't know you could be allergic to.
HydrateSyda-Productions/ShutterStockSecretions in your nose become stickier when you’re dehydrated, which can cause you to snore. So drink plenty of water. These are ways you can easily sneak enough water into your everyday routine.
Rule out a more serious conditionSyda-Productions/ShutterStockIf you’ve tried all of the above changes and you still snore, see your doctor. Your snoring may have a more serious cause, such as obstructive sleep apnea, a condition in which your throat tissues obstruct your airway and prevent you from breathing. With proper diagnosis, sleep apnea can be effectively treated.
Content continues below ad
Watch what you eat before bedEzume-Images/ShutterStockWhat you eat before going to bed can make snoring worse. Avoid large meals right before your head hits the pillow. Make sure you eat dinner a few hours before going to bed. Also, avoid certain foods such as dairy and soy milk. Another reason to avoid eating late at night: It makes you gain weight.
Keep the air moistDraw05/ShutterStockIf the air in your bedroom is dry, it can irritate membranes in the nose and throat causing them to swell and make you snore. Use a humidifier in your bedroom at night to make sure the air stays moist. Sources: WebMD.com, mayoclinic.com
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Video
More About Conditions
Broken Heart Syndrome Is Real—and It’s One of the 5 Heart Conditions Most Common in Women
This Type of Cancer is Hitting Millennials Really Hard
Compared with adults born in 1950, people born around 1990 have two and four times the odds of developing colon and rectal cancers, respectively, according to new research in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Here are 10 things you need to know.