shutterstock

There are a variety of reasons why acne does tend to worsen in the summer. According to a recent survey from

Differin

, 56 percent of women ages 25-34 admit to wearing makeup to the beach or pool in the summer to cover up their acne. But you shouldn’t have to shy away from the water because of your skin, which means it’s important to understand why we get acne in the first place.

Although we can’t teach you how to control the weather, there are ways to regulate summer acne and thwart its pesky persistence. We spoke with several dermatologists throughout the country to compile the best methods to keep those summertime pimples at bay

—

read on for their hottest tips and tricks.