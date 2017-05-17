10 Things NOT to Do After Getting a Sunburn

Content continues below ad

Your body’s response to being sunburnt is inflammation, and it's important that you take something to reduce that inflammation the minute you see signs of sunburn. Over-the-counter anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen or aspirin help reduce inflammation and pain. Sunburns generally take about 4-6 hours to develop and if you wait that long to medicate, the medication won’t be as effective.

Using a chemical based sunscreen

verona-studio/Shutterstock

Obviously you want to avoid spending time in direct sunlight after you get burned, but if you do have to go out, make sure you apply sunscreen —and keep reapplying for as long as you are outside. A mistake a lot of people make is using a chemical-based sunscreen. Putting chemicals on burnt skin can be irritating. Choose a sunscreen with an ingredients list showing a high concentration of zinc oxide (around 9% or 10%), which will be soothing to the skin.