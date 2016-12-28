Content continues below ad

HIV and AIDS

iStock/lsophoto

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, also known as AIDS, is a chronic, potentially life-threatening disease that's caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). "HIV can make it harder for your body to absorb nutrients, which causes malnutrition and can lead to a decreased appetite," says Lisa Ashe, DO, board-certified internal medicine physician. While there's no cure for HIV or AIDS, there are medications that can dramatically slow the progression of the disease and allow you to live an otherwise healthy life.