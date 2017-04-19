Content continues below ad

Cervical vertebrae release

Dean-Drobot

Practicing this extension exercise right from your chair can help increase space and right the alignment of your spine and joints. It also helps release tension and stress. Bend your left ear towards your left shoulder while lowering your right shoulder. Inhale as you extend your left hand up, place on right ear and let the weight of the hand and gravity increase the stretch in the right shoulder and neck, exhale deeply. Reverse and repeat on the other side. Hold each position for about 30 seconds.