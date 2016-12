"Quick breakfast foods such as muffins, pastries, and cereal are loaded with sugar, carbs, and many additives and preservatives," says Kenny Mauer, NBA referee and founder of Mauer Sports Nutrition . "These foods make you feel tired and sluggish and also put on weight." If you're filling up on sugar in the a.m., you're missing out on the day-long benefits of protein. Besides being essential for our muscles, protein is a dieter's dream because your body has to work harder to break it down, so you feel fuller longer. Plus, if you start eating protein at breakfast, it will help you reach the daily value for protein, which is 56 grams for men and 46 grams for women at a bare minimum. So aim to get at least some protein with each meal. "Eating whole foods like eggs, chicken, beans, vegetables and nuts is best, but when you are traveling or away from home, a protein bar is another healthy alternative," suggest Mauer. Vegetarians and vegans can go for these plant-based proteins