Grain: Amaranth

Charlotte-Lake/Shutterstock

Okay, we just said that a complete protein source is hard to find in grains, but enter another: amaranth. The gluten-free ancient seed is one that you probably don't have in your rotation, but you should give it a whirl. One cup packs 9 grams of protein, plus 5 grams of fiber (20 percent of your daily need), and caps it all off with nearly one-third of the iron women under age 50 need in a day. (Over 50? It supplies over 60 percent of the RDA). Cook it like a warm breakfast cereal or stir into roasted veggies for a warm side dish.