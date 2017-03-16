Content continues below ad

Increase lean muscle mass

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

Muscles aren't just there to make your body look good—they play a key role in your metabolism. "Making it a habit to get up and get moving throughout the day or engaging in a weekly workout routine with forms of aerobic exercise such as walking, swimming, or cycling, can also decrease your body fat and increase lean muscle mass, which revs up your metabolism," says Sauer.