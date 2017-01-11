Your mood swings

Wide fluctuations in your blood sugar can make you feel irritable and moody. "Sugar isn't the only thing that will spike your blood sugar," says Suarez. "Refined carbohydrates, a fancy word to denote carbs that don't have much fiber, and starches, break down very quickly to sugar in the body and can cause highs in your blood sugar." The body responds by secreting insulin, leading to blood sugar lows—that" crash and burn," kind of feeling. "The more carbs you eat, the more variations in your blood sugar and your mood," says Suarez.