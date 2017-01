Step one, start with breakfast. We tend to eat the majority of our protein at lunch and dinner, and breakfast tends to be higher in carbs. "By prioritizing protein at your breakfast meal, you essentially kill two birds with one stone," says Harbstreet. "You redistribute your protein intake for increased fullness and satiety, and replace breakfast foods that are typically high in sugar or refined carbohydrates." Next up, nix added sugars, which contribute to a lot of unnecessary carb calories. If you drink sugary sodas, a good baby step is to switch to a sugar-free variety or try flavoring your drinks with fresh fruit. Finally, fill up on fiber. It's hard to give up old favorites like starchy potatoes, corn, and green peas but it's certainly better to fill your plate with these instead of white rice or white bread. "Be sure to leave the skin on your potatoes to get the full benefit of their fiber and vitamin/mineral content, and whenever you're serving corn or peas in a recipe, consider adding an equal amount of non-starchy vegetables or replacing some or all of them with your favorite veggie or leafy green," suggests Harbstreet.