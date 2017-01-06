Content continues below ad

The white potato, a trusted staple for years, has been in the shadows of the popular sweet potato as of late. Potatoes are healthy as long as you leave the gravy boat in the china cabinet. A medium potato has over 4 grams of fiber, 70 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin C, 30 percent of daily recommended value of vitamin B6, and only 163 calories. Try topping with Greek yogurt instead of sour cream for a hearty side dish.

Turnips

Istock/picturepartners

Turnips have been flying under the radar in recent years, but these unpretentious veggies deserve consideration. First off, each cup is only 30 calories. Second, one cup contains 30 percent of your daily recommended vitamin C value. Third, "the green part of the plant is also edible and packed with its own nutritious benefits. So go ahead and include all parts of this healthy plant," suggests Delgado. "Turnips add crunch and texture to your meals. Add them to salads, soup, curries, and stews."