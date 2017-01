We know that milk is good for our bones because of its calcium, but moo juice can also help you sleep better at night . "Science now shows us that drinking a warm glass of milk will indeed help you sleep better," says Ficek. "Dairy products are rich in the amino acid tryptophan, which helps in the production of the sleep inducing brain chemicals serotonin and melatonin. Calcium helps the brain use the amino acid tryptophan to manufacture the sleep-inducing substance melatonin." In addition, the calcium and magnesium work together to calm to the body and help relax muscles. If you're lacking in these sleepy time minerals, you could wake up after a few hours and have a hard time getting back to sleep. These are some dairy myths you can safely ignore