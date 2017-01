There's a theory that in order to sustain weight loss, you need to make small tweaks to your everyday diet habits instead of large, potentially unsustainable changes. And while that may sound more doable, it doesn't always yield results, according to a 2014 study on weight loss myths by the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The researchers give the example of the "rule" that 3,500 calories equals one pound. Under that, you'd expect that walking one mile per day would burn 100 calories per day, and thus you'd lose about 50 pounds over five years. However, as studies show, it's only about 20 percent of that, as the body adjusts to new circumstances over time. Bottom line: Don't get discouraged if you don't see overnight results. Walking an extra mile, for instance, is a habit that will boost your health and help you lose weight—just not at as fast as you'd like. Keep it up. Here are more tiny tweaks that should help with weight loss over time