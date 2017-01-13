Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

You can OD on fruit

istock/viafilms

There's a thought that if you eat too much fruit, you'll gain weight. The idea is that a banana, say, will spike your insulin level and prompt your body to store fat. In reality, says Dr. Seltzer, insulin drops again a few minutes later, meaning the worry about a single banana packing on pounds is moot. The real problem is simply overeating. Eating too many apples or oranges is only a thing if you're overeating in general. "You can gain weight from eating too much of anything," says Dr. Seltzer. So don't fear fruit, but do pay attention to how much you're eating overall.