Content continues below ad

"Burpees are a great all-body exercise that combine planks, push ups, and plyometric jumps," says Sanford. But many people let their hips drop once they hit the plank component, which hyperextends the low back. "That repeated hyperextension of the low back is highly likely to result in low back pain during and after the workout," says Sanford. "It is better to err on the side of lifting the hips into a slight downward dog rather than dropping the hips and arching the low back."

Content continues below ad

Planks

istock/laflor

You can effectively work out your core in even just 30 seconds doing a plank, but if you're not paying attention, you can put yourself at risk for lower back, shoulder, neck, and hip injuries. This is because many people forget to engage their legs and shoulders while holding the plank position. "It is really helpful to engage your legs by thinking of straightening your legs as much as possible while in a plank," says Henry. "For your arms, think about evenly pushing your elbows and forearms into the ground while you engage your core. This, in addition to breathing, will help you maintain a straight line while in a plank and prevent injury."