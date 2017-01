Plank Michael Bambino & Co. Assume a plank position, resting on your elbows, with the balls of your feet about shoulder width apart. Your elbows should be directly underneath your shoulders, your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back. Tighten your rear end and abdominals and the front of the thighs. Hold this position for the suggested amount of time. Do not allow your lower back to sag. What it does: This plank exercise strengthens the entire core. (Find out more tips Form tip: To intensify this exercise, narrow your base of support by moving your feet closer together. You can also get full-body, mix-and-match workouts to help you burn fat, tone muscle, and reboot your body in my new book This plank exercise strengthens the entire core. (Find out more tips to get better abs without crunches .)To intensify this exercise, narrow your base of support by moving your feet closer together. You can also get full-body, mix-and-match workouts to help you burn fat, tone muscle, and reboot your body in my new book 60 Second Sweat

Plank walk-up Michael Bambino & Co. Assume a plank position, resting on your elbows, with the balls of your feet about shoulder width apart. Your elbows should be directly underneath your shoulders, your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back. Tighten your rear end, abdominals, and the front of the thighs. Plant your right hand on the ground and push up, then do the same with your left hand, to walk up and onto your hands. Reverse the movement going back down, moving onto one elbow at a time. Repeat for the suggested number of reps, not allowing your lower back to sag. What it does: This plank exercise strengthens the entire core and increases shoulder strength and stability. Form tip: To intensify this plank exercise, bring your feet together and narrow your base of support.

Long lever plank Michael Bambino & Co. Assume a plank position, resting on your elbows, with the balls of your feet about shoulder width apart. Your elbows should be a few inches in front of your shoulders, forming a longer lever than in a standard plank. Your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back. Tighten your rear end, abdominals, and the front of the thighs. Hold this position for the suggested amount of time, not allowing your lower back to sag. What it does: This plank exercise strengthens the entire core. Form tip: To intensify this plank exercise, bring your feet together and narrow your base of support.

Side plank Michael Bambino & Co. Lie on your left side with your left elbow propped up directly underneath your shoulder. Your legs should be straight and stacked on top of each other. Tightening your abs and the front of your thighs, lift your hips up and into the air. Your body should form a straight line. Hold this position, not allowing your hips to sag, for the suggested amount of time before switching sides. What it does: Strengthens the entire core with an emphasis on the side abdominals. Form tip: During this side plank exercise, make sure your top shoulder does not rotate forward, as this makes the exercise less effective for your side abdominals.

