These 4 Easy Plank Exercises Will Transform Your Abs
If you're longing for tighter abs, planks are your new best friends. Here are the best plank workouts for a bikini-ready core.
Plank
- Assume a plank position, resting on your elbows, with the balls of your feet about shoulder width apart. Your elbows should be directly underneath your shoulders, your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back. Tighten your rear end and abdominals and the front of the thighs.
- Hold this position for the suggested amount of time. Do not allow your lower back to sag.
Plank walk-up
- Assume a plank position, resting on your elbows, with the balls of your feet about shoulder width apart. Your elbows should be directly underneath your shoulders, your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back. Tighten your rear end, abdominals, and the front of the thighs.
- Plant your right hand on the ground and push up, then do the same with your left hand, to walk up and onto your hands.
- Reverse the movement going back down, moving onto one elbow at a time. Repeat for the suggested number of reps, not allowing your lower back to sag.
Long lever plank
- Assume a plank position, resting on your elbows, with the balls of your feet about shoulder width apart. Your elbows should be a few inches in front of your shoulders, forming a longer lever than in a standard plank. Your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back. Tighten your rear end, abdominals, and the front of the thighs.
- Hold this position for the suggested amount of time, not allowing your lower back to sag.
Side plank
- Lie on your left side with your left elbow propped up directly underneath your shoulder. Your legs should be straight and stacked on top of each other.
- Tightening your abs and the front of your thighs, lift your hips up and into the air. Your body should form a straight line.
- Hold this position, not allowing your hips to sag, for the suggested amount of time before switching sides.
