istock/RidofranzWe’ve all heard time and again how important it is to stretch before and after working out to avoid injury. But a scientific analysis of studies on the subject turns that wisdom on its head. Instead, it shows the opposite: that stretching before exercise—especially static stretches, where you lengthen your limbs and hold the position for a count of say, 30 or 60 seconds—can actually cause more issues than it prevents, and can also hinder performance. “Static stretching while your muscles are ‘cold’ can actually increase the chance of injury,” says Jari Love, certified personal trainer and creator of the workout system Get Ripped.

That doesn’t mean you should throw yourself full throttle into a workout right when you come to the gym off the street. You do still want to get your blood flowing and prepare your muscles for movement. You’re just going to do it differently. “Perform stretches that will mirror the exercises you plan on doing,” Love recommends. The stretches should be dynamic, which means performing gentle repetitive movements that gradually increase the range of motion within your normal range of motion.

So is static stretching completely out? Not exactly. “The best time to stretch is after a workout, or after working a particular muscle group,” Love says. Static stretches should be held for about 30 seconds. Keep in mind that a stretch should not feel painful. There might be a little discomfort before your muscles are flexible, but never push past that feeling of tension towards pain, or you’re setting yourself up to get hurt.

Here are Love’s three best post-workout static stretches: