Most personal trainers and group fitness instructors will tell you the most important part of class or a workout session is the warm-up. Yes, even your super-fit spin instructor will likely explain that a quality warm-up will loosen up your body, prevent injury and discomfort, and set the tone for your workout. Since runners are notorious for skipping warm-ups, there are apps to remind you to warm up before you run. (Try i.Run ) And, yes, a cool-down is just as important

Don't mistake the handles on your treadmill for the banister along a stairwell. They're not there to bear your weight but for you to hold as you check your pulse or grab on in an emergency (make sure you wear the safety clip too though). If you notice you're holding on during your workout, Moody says, "You probably need to reduce your speed so you can maintain your natural form" since, he adds, "By holding onto the sides or front of the treadmill, you may restrict the natural hip movement."

A classic treadmill workout mistake is to jump on and off of the moving track instead of constantly changing the settings for intervals. "Although you may minimize the downtime with this practice, it is NEVER safe," says Moody. "Stop and restart instead, and the 15 second ramp-up could even be beneficial to your workout, so you get adequate rest and recovery in between intervals." These gym hacks will make any workout less of a chore.

One of Moody's top treadmill tips: Don't grin and bear it. "Most runners and walkers push through pain or discomfort when they should listen to this physical signal and respond appropriately," he says. "Instead, determine the root of the signal, and perform the necessary exercises to restore the balance of strength and flexibility" to avoid further injury. Here are the hidden muscles that could be causing your pain

Using the treadmill too much iStock/halfpoint The treadmill has been a mainstay in every gym for decades for a reason: It can be an effective tool for fitness and weight-loss. And yet a healthy fitness routine includes cardio, strength, balance, and flexibility. Moody says it's worth the time and effort to find the most efficient approach to achieve your goals, so spend time on the treadmill but don't spend all of your time on the treadmill. The treadmill has been a mainstay in every gym for decades for a reason: It can be an effective tool for fitness and weight-loss. And yet a healthy fitness routine includes cardio, strength, balance, and flexibility. Moody says it's worth the time and effort to find the most efficient approach to achieve your goals, so spend time on the treadmill but don't spend all of your time on the treadmill.

In recent years, intervals have become one of the most popular forms of treadmill exercise, and that's because "interval training will always improve your overall endurance more than the long runs," says Moody. "Train your body to adapt to varying speeds and inclines to maximize your fitness." Here are more reasons you could be hitting an exercise plateau —and how to overcome them.

Ignoring heart rate iStock/pyrosky Your heart rate offers valuable feedback on your workout effort, so don't ignore it, even if your treadmill's monitor isn't working. "The monitors are a quick and effective indicator of your heart rate, but nothing competes with a two-finger self-check of the pulse," says Moody. "Definitely monitor your heart rate periodically through your activity to maximize your endurance." Your heart rate offers valuable feedback on your workout effort, so don't ignore it, even if your treadmill's monitor isn't working. "The monitors are a quick and effective indicator of your heart rate, but nothing competes with a two-finger self-check of the pulse," says Moody. "Definitely monitor your heart rate periodically through your activity to maximize your endurance."

Trading outdoor runs for treadmill time iStock/ryanjlane It's true that you can mimic the effects of running on diverse outdoor terrain by varying the speeds and inclines on your treadmill run. That said, there are a number of external factors that you can never account for, like weather conditions, so do your best to log some outdoor miles on some days, even as you work the treadmill on other days. Whether you run indoors, outdoors or both, here are

It's true that you can mimic the effects of running on diverse outdoor terrain by varying the speeds and inclines on your treadmill run. That said, there are a number of external factors that you can never account for, like weather conditions, so do your best to log some outdoor miles on some days, even as you work the treadmill on other days. Whether you run indoors, outdoors or both, here are a few things that start to happen when you take up running

