The Best 14 Upper Body Exercises to Do with Dumbbells
Tone muscles in your chest and the back of your shoulders and arms with these easy upper-body exercises.
Flat dumbbell bench press
Michael Bambino & Co.For this classic upper body exercise, lie on your back on a flat bench with your feet firmly on the floor and your arms extended over your chest, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Your palms should face forward.
- Slowly bend your arms to lower the dumbbells down and outward until they are on either side of your chest.
- Extend your arms straight up and over your chest again, pressing back up to the starting position. Pause briefly at the top before repeating for the suggested number of reps.
Incline dumbbell chest press
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Lie on your back on an incline bench set to 45 degrees with your feet firmly on the floor and your arms extended over your chest, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Your palms should face forward.
- Slowly bend your arms to lower the dumbbells down and outward until they are on either side of your chest.
- Extend your arms straight up and over your chest again, pressing back up to the starting position. Pause briefly at the top before repeating for the suggested number of reps.
Dumbbell crush press
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Lie on your back on a flat bench with your feet firmly on the floor and your arms extended over your chest, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Turn your hands in so your palms are facing, to “crush” the dumbbells up against each other.
- Pushing the dumbbells together, slowly bend your arms to lower the dumbbells down just to the middle of your chest.
- Extend your arms straight up and over your chest again, pressing back up to the starting position. Pause briefly at the top before repeating for the suggested number of reps.
Incline dumbbell chest fly
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Lie on your back on an incline bench set to 45 degrees, with your feet firmly on the floor and your arms extended over your chest, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Your palms should face forward.
- Keeping your palms facing forward and your elbows soft, slowly lower the dumbbells down in an arching motion until you feel a gentle stretch in your chest muscles.
- Smoothly raise the dumbbells back to the starting position in the reverse motion, and repeat for the suggested number of reps.
Seated dumbbell shoulder press
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Sit on a bench with the back pad angled to a completely upright position at 90 degrees, with your feet planted firmly on the floor. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level with your elbows out and your palms facing forward.
- Press the dumbbells upward until they are directly overhead and your arms are fully extended.
- Pause for a full second in the overhead position before lowering the dumbbells back down to the starting position. Repeat for the suggested number of reps.
Dumbbell push press
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, with your elbows out and your palms facing forward.
- Bend your knees and lower yourself down about 6 inches into a quarter squat.
- Explosively—with as much force as possible—press the dumbbells overhead by extending your arms, pushing your feet down into the floor, pushing your hips forward, and straightening your legs.
- Pause in the overhead position for a full second before lowering the dumbbells slowly back down to shoulder level.
- Take a full second to check your form before repeating for the suggested number of reps.
Single-arm dumbbell push press
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width apart. Hold a dumbbell in your right hand at shoulder level, with your elbow out and your palm facing in. Let your left arm hang by your side.
- Bend your knees and lower yourself down about 6 inches into a quarter squat.
- Explosively—with as much force as possible—press the dumbbell overhead by extending your arms, pushing your feet hard into the floor, pushing your hips forward, and straightening your legs.
- Pause in the overhead position for a full second before lowering the dumbbell slowly back down to shoulder level.
- Take a full second to check your form before repeating for the suggested number of reps, and then switch to the left side.
Dumbbell thruster
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Stand with your feet about hip width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, resting the dumbbells lightly on your shoulders as if in a rack, with your elbows pointed slightly up and your palms facing in.
- Keeping an upright posture and not allowing the dumbbells to tip down, bend your knees and lower yourself down into a full squat, with your thighs below parallel to the floor, as low as you can comfortably go.
- Explosively—with as much force as possible—stand back up and press the dumbbells over your head until your arms are fully extended, keeping your palms facing in.
- Return the dumbbells to the starting position. Take a full second to check your form before repeating for the suggested number of reps.
Dumbbell iron cross
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides with the palms facing forward.
- Raise your arms out to the sides to shoulder level, creating a cross with your body. Your palms should remain facing forward.
- Hold this position for the suggested amount of time.
Power dumbbell front raise
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Stand with your feet about shoulder width apart while holding a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing in toward your thighs.
- Bend your knees, leaning slightly forward, and lower yourself down about 6 inches into a quarter squat.
- Explosively—with as much force as possible—push your hips forward, straighten your legs, and raise the dumbbells in front of you until they are completely over your head, keeping your elbows straight and palms facing in.
- Pause for a full second in the overhead position before lowering the dumbbells back slowly to the starting position and immediately lowering yourself back into the quarter squat. Repeat for the suggested number of reps.
Chest-supported dumbbell row
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Set an incline bench to about a 45-degree angle and lie face-down with your head and upper chest hanging off the end of the bench. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and let your arms hang straight down with your palms facing each other.
- Keeping your chest firmly on the bench pad, pull through your shoulder blades and elbows, and bend your arms to row the dumbbells up until they meet the bench.
- Extend your arms to lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position, and repeat for the suggested number of reps.
3-point dumbbell row
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Stand alongside a flat bench with your feet about hip width apart. Bend from the waist and plant your right hand on the bench. Your right hand and two feet form the 3 points. Hold a dumbbell in your left hand and let your arm hang straight down. Your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back.
- Draw your left shoulder blade toward the middle of your back as you simultaneously bend your elbow and row the weight to your rib cage.
- Pause for a full second in this position. Then slowly lower the weight back down to the starting position. Complete all repetitions on the left arm before switching sides.
Bent-over dumbbell rear-deltoid raise
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Push your hips back and bend over until your upper body is parallel to the floor, with your arms hanging straight down, palms facing each other and elbows straight.
- Using the upper-back muscles, slowly raise the dumbbells out to your sides until your arms are parallel to the floor. Make sure to keep your neck in a straight line with your back. Pause for a full second in this position before lowering the dumbbells back to the starting position, and repeat for the suggested number of reps.
Dumbbell pullover
Michael Bambino & Co.
- Lie on your back on a flat bench with your feet pressed firmly into the floor. Make a “diamond” out of your hands, with one hand on top of the other, and place the head of a dumbbell between your hands.
- Raise your arms above your chest with the dumbbell hanging down from above. Keeping your arms straight, slowly lower the dumbbell back behind your head until you feel a comfortable stretch in your rib cage.
- Once you reach this position, immediately raise the dumbbell back to the starting position, and repeat for the suggested number of reps.
For more expert workout plans to help you at home or at the gymMy book 60 Second Sweat uses HIIT and metabolic resistance training (MRT) to help you burn fat and build muscle in less time.
