Side-lying rotation

Michael Bambino & Co.

Lie on your left side with your right hip flexed and your right knee bent. Your arms should be straight out in front of you with your palms together. Rotate through the middle of your back, opening up your chest and right arm in an arching motion, until your right hand nearly touches the floor on the opposite side. Rotate back to the starting position and repeat for the suggested number of reps. Repeat on the other side, flexing the left hip and left knee.

What it does: Loosens up your mid back, chest, and shoulders. (Stressed out? Try these stretches for stress relief.)

Form tip: Really focus on moving through your mid back and keeping your lower back out of the exercise.

For a more extensive list of exercises like this, check out my new book 60 Second Sweat.