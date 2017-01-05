Are you trying to push yourself from beginning to end during every workout? If so, you might be experiencing a workout plateau because of overtraining. Signs of overtraining include muscle and joint pain, fatigue, an overall lack of energy, frequently catching a cold or flu, and headaches (different from what you might normally get). Why does this happen? Strenuous exercise causes your muscle tissue to break down. Your body must have adequate rest in order to rebuild and repair your muscles and achieve optimal results from your fitness program. To avoid overtraining, give your body a full week of rest after four to six weeks of intense exercise. Yes, sometimes less exercise (not more) is best to overcoming a workout rut. Here's 12 times you should absolutely skip your workout.