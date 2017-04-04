Content continues below ad

Does take twice a day mean every 12 hrs or morning and bedtime?

According to Dr. Leavey, the common practice, even in hospitals is breakfast and dinner time. If your label directs you to take the meds three times a day that equates to morning, afternoon, and evening. "It likely never hurts to be more precise, but using the less accurate twice daily times instead of every 12 hours may cause some drugs to be incorrectly dosed," says Dr. Leavey. Letting meds fully leave your bloodstream could alter your treatment. Of course, this is a general rule of thumb and you should ask your doctor or pharmacist if you are concerned.