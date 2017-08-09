Macrovector

The United States is not the healthiest country in the world, that’s a fact, Jack. (But, we aren’t the laziest!) Nevertheless, the amount of care that any given American is receiving is certainly trending upward; health care coverage is higher than ever before. But the variation from state to state, well, varies.

A new study from WalletHub analyzed each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine how each region compared to each other in terms of healthcare.

(No matter, where you are, remember to always be truthful to your doctor—trust us.)

Sitting at the top of the rankings is Hawaii, followed by Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, the District of Columbia, Connecticut, South Dakota, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Ranked 51 out of 51 is Louisiana and rounding out the remaining bottom ten is Mississippi, Alaska, Arkansas, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Nevada, and Texas.

The rankings were determined based on several factors, namely cost of medical visits, average monthly insurance premiums, quality of hospital care, and child/infant/maternal mortality rates.

The analysis also pulled some other interesting data; for example, Arizona has the lowest average monthly insurance premiums, Iowa has the most hospital beds per capita, and Massachusetts has the (wicked) most dentists per capita.

Curious about how much healthcare costs in your state? We’ve got you covered.