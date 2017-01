Might as well pack more veggies into the sauce, right? Spinach contains iron, something you may need more of if you're not eating meat (which is the most abundant source of the mineral). The catch? Iron is not easily absorbed from plant sources , so to tip the scales in your favor, you need to eat these plants with a source of vitamin C, according to Levinson. In this case, tomatoes provide the kick of vitamin C you need to best absorb your spinach. Try her recipe for tomato sauce with spinach, or opt for these other power duos: spinach salad with strawberries, beans and bell peppers, or tofu and broccoli. Here are other nutrients you may be missing if you're vegetarian or vegan