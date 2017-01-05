18 Food Combinations that Can Dramatically Boost Your Health
Some foods are delicious—and even more nutritious—when eaten together. Talk about power duos.
Hard boiled egg + salad
Fries + veggies
Marinade + steak
Olive oil + kale
Almonds + yogurt
Sardines + spinach
Turmeric + black pepper
Avocado + toast
Tomato sauce + spinach
Brown rice + lentils
Canned salmon + leafy greens
Brown rice + garlic + onion
Carbonation + water
Red wine + black pepper
Green tea + lemon
Guacamole + salsa
Pistachios + raisins
Coffee + doughnuts
