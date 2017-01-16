Content continues below ad

An apple a day

Store-bought snacks are a treat, but don't forget the whole foods you probably already have in your fridge that make amazing gluten-free snacks. Susan Weiner, a nutritionist with Endocrine Web and Diabetic Lifestyle, recommends toting your favorite apple. Slice up a red delicious, Granny Smith or Gala apple, and top it with a tablespoon of natural peanut butter or almond butter. If you're allergic to nuts, give sunflower butter a try—but make sure to check the label for additives that may have gluten. If you need to travel with a cut-up apple, try the apple slices that are pre-packed, as long as you double-check the label to make sure it's gluten-free (in other words, nothing else was added to the packaging.)