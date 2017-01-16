13 Gluten-Free Foods Nutritionists Swear By
Need help navigating the gluten-free aisle? These tasty, nutritious snacks are both foodie- and nutritionist- approved.
Birch Benders Gluten-Free Pancake & Waffle Mix
Perfect Bars
Kind Bars
Content continues below ad
Curate Bars
Alive and Radiant Kale Krunch
Bare Apple Snacks
Content continues below ad
Mary's Gone Crackers
Pure Genius Brownies
Simple Mills Mixes
Content continues below ad
Go Raw Sprouted Bites
FAWEN Drinkable Soup
An apple a day
Content continues below ad
Hard boiled eggs
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Video
More About Healthy Eating
The Astounding Health Benefits of 5 Ancient Grains
At least half of the grains you eat each day should be whole grains, which have more health benefits than refined grains, but that doesn’t mean you need to stick to whole wheat bread or oatmeal. Here’s how ancient grains can add a healthful boost to your diet.