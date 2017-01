What's better than eating an apple? Eating an apple that's been dried to an awesome crunch and comes in an easy-to-open pouch. I highly recommend Bare Apple Snacks , especially for young children, because they have an entire apple in every bag, they're only 50 calories, and they're gluten- and fat-free with no added sugars. The apples, which come in Fuji & Reds, Granny Smith, and Cinnamon (and organic versions of all three), are sweet because they're baked in a special oven that caramelizes their natural sugars. If you have any left from your snack, add them to dishes like salads, oatmeal, and other dishes that could use fruit or a crunchy topper. (Also check out the brand's banana and coconut snacks.)