7 Things that Could Happen If You Go to Bed Hungry

Going to bed with a growling tummy has different effects for different people. But according to experts, it's often not doing any favors for your health or weight.

By Brooke Nelson
You could get less shuteye

You could get less shuteyeistock/shapecharge
Bad news: Hitting the hay without eating dinner could leave you tossing and turning into the wee hours of morning. And even when you finally fall asleep, hunger pains keep the brain mentally alert, causing you to not get enough deep sleep at night. Plus, studies show that a lack of adequate shuteye can lead to a load of negative side effects, including a lowered metabolism, increased appetite, weakened immune system, and higher risk for some forms of cancer, as well as diabetes. Translation? If you're hoping to lose weight and stay healthy, "going to bed hungry can actually backfire" because you won't get a full night's rest, says Wesley Delbridge, RD, spokesperson for the Academy for Nutrition and Dietetics. Instead, try these hunger-fighting foods to help weight loss.

You could gain weight

You could gain weightistock/phototalk
"A lot of people feel like they're accomplishing something by going to bed hungry," Delbridge says. But in reality, "the more you feel like you're starving, the more likely you are to binge later on." If you wait until you're extremely hungry to eat, your blood sugar levels could fall so low that you'll be tempted to wolf down whatever's in sight. Even worse, sleeping on an empty stomach could lead to a big binge in the a.m., peaking your blood sugar to unhealthy levels and throwing your metabolism for a loop for the rest of the day. Nibble on a square of dark chocolate or a small handful of nuts, instead, to hold you over until the next morning. Check out these 21 worst habits for belly fat.

You could lose muscle mass

You could lose muscle massistock/_g-stockstudio
Counting reps at the gym could mean nothing if you go to bed hungry. Studies have shown that sleeping on an empty stomach can deprive you of the nutrients necessary to convert protein into muscle, and your body will start breaking down muscle for energy, instead. To get the most out of your day's workout, try to eat dinner a few hours before hitting the hay and drink plenty of water, but avoid overeating to the point that you're stuffed. A comfortable fullness will allow you to sleep without disturbance while letting your body conduct all of its nighttime processes, including repairing and building muscles. Here are daily habits that help you build and maintain muscle.

You could regulate your munching

You could regulate your munchingistock/anna_shepulova
Setting a regular time for meals will do wonders for your waistline. If you are hungry before bed, you could wake up ravenous and ready to chow down on a filling breakfast. So long as that breakfast is fiber and protein-rich, putting your body into a mealtime routine reaps huge advantages for weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, encouraging you to avoid excessive (and calorie-heavy!) snacking throughout the day. According to a 2005 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, regular meals provided sustainable energy and maintained a healthy metabolism for obese women. Always hungry? There may be a scientific reason why you can't stop eating.

You could have less energy

You could have less energyistock/cyano66
Think your body doesn't need food at night? Think again. "Your body is constantly using energy 24 hours a day, burning calories all the time," says Delbridge, which means you need to keep it fueled to maintain peak efficiency levels even while you sleep. Florida State University researchers found that men who had a shake with 30 grams of protein before bed experienced a higher resting energy expenditure (how much energy, or calories, the body burns at rest) the next morning compared to those who ate nothing before bed. If you go to bed hungry, your depleted energy levels could have lasting effect on the rest of your day, so grab a small bite to eat before snoozing. Check out these healthy eating habits to have more energy all day long.

You could be crankier

You could be crankieristock/peopleimages
Operating on an empty stomach can make anyone a grouch, but if you're strolling into work sans breakfast and you went to bed hungry the night before, you could turn into a downright scrooge. There's even scientific evidence to justify those dangerous mood swings. Researchers from the University of Cambridge found that levels of serotonin—the behavior-regulating hormone—start fluctuating when people haven't eaten, which affects parts of the brain that help people control their anger. Even on a full stomach, there could be a medical reason as to why you're so irritable.

You could slim down

You could slim downistock/aj_watt
Research shows that eating late at night is making you gain weight. Falling asleep with a bloated belly can cause spikes of insulin and glucose in your blood stream, and since you're less active at night, your body turns those extra calories into fat while you sleep. Instead, some experts suggest going`at least 12 hours between dinner and breakfast. In a study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, scientists found that mice that fasted for 16 hours (and still chowed down on high-fat, high-calorie fare) were almost as lean as those who ate a healthy diet. Still, it's important to avoid gorging on stacks of pancakes and candy bars during the day. Instead, find a healthy balance of nutrients in each meal (and load up on protein and fiber!) to avoid a rumbling belly by bedtime. Here are all the tips you need to have the best night's sleep ever.

