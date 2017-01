Research shows that eating late at night is making you gain weight. Falling asleep with a bloated belly can cause spikes of insulin and glucose in your blood stream, and since you're less active at night, your body turns those extra calories into fat while you sleep. Instead, some experts suggest going`at least 12 hours between dinner and breakfast. In a study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, scientists found that mice that fasted for 16 hours (and still chowed down on high-fat, high-calorie fare) were almost as lean as those who ate a healthy diet. Still, it's important to avoid gorging on stacks of pancakes and candy bars during the day. Instead, find a healthy balance of nutrients in each meal (and load up on protein and fiber!) to avoid a rumbling belly by bedtime. Here are all the tips you need to have the best night's sleep ever