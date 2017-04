If you like ketchup... Sumate Gulabutdee/Shutterstock Trader Joe's saves the day again with their organic tomato ketchup, allowing you to indulge in the most popular tomato-based condiment without high-fructose corn syrup or a massive sugar load (it has only 2 grams of sugar per tablespoon). Better still, Trader Joe's saves the day again with their organic tomato ketchup, allowing you to indulge in the most popular tomato-based condiment without high-fructose corn syrup or a massive sugar load (it has only 2 grams of sugar per tablespoon). Better still, WaldenFarms ketchup has zero sugar, fat, or calories, with the primary ingredients being tomato paste and vinegar. Annie's also sells an organic ketchup with just 4 grams of sugar per tablespoon, and only ingredients you can pronounce! Looking for a quick homemade ketchup? We have you covered

If you like butter... Dietitian Ursula Ferrara/Shutterstock Dietitian Michelle Loy uses plain avocado as a creamy replacement for butter—"I spread it over whole grain toast in the morning instead of butter for a nice dose of extra fiber, vitamins, minerals, and healthier fat. I also add it to traditionally cream-based sauces on whole wheat pasta or veggies." But when you really just need good old-fashioned butter, consider using ghee. Ghee is a clarified butter, high in vitamins A, D and E, and linoleic acid. Carrington Farms carries a line of ghee that is dairy-free, vegan, and organic.

Content continues below ad

If you like BBQ sauce... Ezume Images/Shutterstock When the main ingredient in barbecue sauce is sugar or high fructose corn syrup, it's time to find a healthier source of that signature smokey taste. When the main ingredient in barbecue sauce is sugar or high fructose corn syrup, it's time to find a healthier source of that signature smokey taste. Walden Farms offers four different flavors of calorie-free BBQ sauce, containing minced tomatoes, cayenne peppers, herbs, garlic, and vinegar. An organic choice—albeit with added cane sugar—is sold by Annie's in four flavors. Here are 15 homemade BBQ sauce recipes

If you like mustard... Mona Makela/Shutterstock Truthfully, mustard isn't all bad, nutritionally speaking. Folks watching their salt intake should choose a lower sodium version such as Here's a tasty homemade mustard recipe. Truthfully, mustard isn't all bad, nutritionally speaking. Folks watching their salt intake should choose a lower sodium version such as Westbrae Natural Stoneground Mustard , with zero salt added. If the yellow mustard is what you're craving and sodium isn't your concern, choose the organic one sold by Annie's

If you like soy sauce... The Magical Lab/Shutterstock Traditional soy sauce is loaded with sodium and also marred by controversy over whether the soy is beneficial or harmful nutritionally. Fortunately, there are soy sauce alternatives to have on your radar. Traditional soy sauce is loaded with sodium and also marred by controversy over whether the soy is beneficial or harmful nutritionally. Fortunately, there are soy sauce alternatives to have on your radar. Dietitian Lindsey Janeiro recommends coconut aminos. "If someone has a food allergy, coconut aminos are naturally gluten free and soy free. Plus, they're lower in sodium than traditional soy sauce." Coconut Secret brand aminos boast 73 percent less sodium than traditional soy sauce.

Content continues below ad

If you like ranch dressing... Louno Morose/Shutterstock Americans dip, drizzle, and dab ranch dressing on everything from fries to carrot sticks. Loaded with fat and sodium, it can quickly ruin the health benefits of a beautifully crisp, fresh salad. Dietitian Sarah Hilgert Pflugradt makes her own Americans dip, drizzle, and dab ranch dressing on everything from fries to carrot sticks. Loaded with fat and sodium, it can quickly ruin the health benefits of a beautifully crisp, fresh salad. Dietitian Sarah Hilgert Pflugradt makes her own ranch dressing with Greek yogurt for an extra protein boost. And, it takes only five minutes to whip together!

If you like sour cream... DONOT6 STUDIO/Shutterstock Plain Greek yogurt is a go-to swap for sour cream, according to Plain Greek yogurt is a go-to swap for sour cream, according to Jennifer Bowers, PhD, RD . And Greek yogurt can go anywhere sour cream goes. As dietitian Judy Barbe says, "Last week I made clam dip with the yogurt and my husband couldn't tell the difference. But when he found out, he was so pleased because now the dip was good for him too!" Greek yogurt is high in protein and calcium, and works well for topping a baked potato, bowl of chili, or in baked quick breads. Here are some Greek yogurt recipes to try

Content continues below ad