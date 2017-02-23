9 Good-for-You Cereal Hacks for a Healthier Breakfast Bowl

A plain bowl of sweet cereal is just a sugar bomb, but these tweaks can make your bowl pack a nutritional punch.

By Marissa Laliberte
View as Slideshow

Go nuts

01_Cereal_Hacks_To_makeistock/AmaritaNuts like peanuts, cashews, and walnuts don’t just add a tasty crunch to your cereal—they’re also packed with protein. “It’s so easy to have a protein-less choice for breakfast, and around 10 you think, ‘That breakfast didn’t stick with me,’” says Libby Mills, MS, RDN, LDN, FAND, spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She recommends getting a minimum of seven grams of protein in the morning. One ounce of nuts has about five or six grams to start you off on the right foot. Pick a raw variety, which keeps the healthy oils intact. Learn more about how nuts can help fight disease.

Mix things up

02_Cereal_Hacks_To_makeistock/Arx0ntYou know your go-to cereal is a sugar bomb, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it in moderation. Mix a sweet cereal with no-sugar-added variety to get the flavor without so many empty calories, suggests Alissa Rumsey MS, RD, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “Start with half-cup of each and wean down to one-forth cup of sugary cereal, plus three-fourths cup no-sugar-added cereal,” she says. Find out if you're eating too much sugar.

Top it off

03_Cereal_Hacks_To_makeistock/arinahabichSugary cereal is delicious, but it doesn’t have to be the main event of your breakfast. Stir some into a bowl of plain oatmeal for a sugar-cookie flavor, or sprinkle cereal on top of Greek yogurt, says Mills. “You’re using your childhood favorite cereal for topping—just as crunch and delectable memories,” she says. Don't miss these crazy cereal facts.

Content continues below ad

Sweeten the deal

04_Cereal_Hacks_To_makeistock/dianazhPour a cup of berries or cut fruit into your cereal to turn your bowl into a nutritional (not to mention delicious) powerhouse. “Fruit is a great addition to add some natural sweetness without added sugar,” says Rumsey. “Fruit adds fiber and additional vitamins and antioxidants.” Dried fruits are shrunken versions of their fresh counterparts, so sticking with fresh will give you bigger servings for fewer calories, says Mills.

Heat things up

05_Cereal_Hacks_To_makeistock/jenifotoYour bland, cold bowl of no-sugar-added cereal doesn’t have to stay chilled. Heat up a bit less milk than you’d typically use to turn plain flakes into a warm treat. Spruce it up with nutritious banana, protein-packed nut butter, and antioxidant-rich cocoa powder, suggests Mills. “It’s something a little different to make it interesting,” she says. Are you a true cereal connoisseur?

Steer clear of nut milk

06_Cereal_Hacks_To_makeistock/bhofack2“When people start to choose rice or almond milk, one of the things they miss out on is a solid serving of protein,” says Mills. Low-fat milk has about 4 grams of protein per half-cup, but almond and rice milk have less than 1 gram. Pick soy milk, which has about the same amount of protein as cow's milk, if you need a dairy-free option. If you do go with nut or rice milk, add some whole nuts for an extra punch of protein. Don't make these breakfast mistakes even healthy eaters make.

Content continues below ad

Think outside the bowl

07_Cereal_Hacks_To_make_istock/bhofack2Cereals don’t have to be a sweet, carb-based breakfast. “Some cereals that have no sugar added can be transformed into savory foods,” says Mills. Use a less-sweet cereal as a crunchy crust or topping for baked egg muffins, she suggests.

Check the nutrition label

08_Cereal_Hacks_To_makeistock/_i_frontierTurn the cereal box around to look at the nutrition facts before you put it in your cart. A short ingredient list is typically better, and you should aim for a variety with less than ten grams of sugar and at least four grams of fiber, says Rumsey. One with about 200 calories will keep you satisfied without overdoing the calories, says Mills. “As you might add a few ingredients or douse it with low-fat milk, it gives you room to have those extras and still be within a reasonable calorie level for breakfast,” she says. Find out if your breakfast is sneakily making you fat.

Go for whole grains

09_Cereal_Hacks_To_makeistock/marilynaWhole grains don’t go through the processing that removes its healthy parts. “Whole grains are just that—the whole kernel of whatever it is,” says Mills. “It’s not just the carbohydrates, but the fiber and endosperm.” Fiber helps keep you full, while the germ contains healthy vitamins and minerals. Ideally, you should pick a cereal that’s 100 percent whole grain. If you do go for one with a mix of whole and refined grains, make sure 100 percent whole grain is the first listed in the ingredients, says Mills.


Content continues below ad

Want to stay smart and healthy?

Get our weekly Health Reads newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.