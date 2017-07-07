Content continues below ad

"It may be tempting to indulge in dumplings and egg rolls, at every meal, but Chinese cuisine offers numerous healthy lunch options," says Schweitzer. She recommends Qīng zhēng yú, a flavorful, protein-based steamed fish dish, served with fresh vegetables. Another healthy Chinese favorite is Zǐ cài jī dàn tāng, (seaweed and egg soup), served in rich, clear broth.

Keeping it light in Italy

Shaiith/Shutterstock

It may be renowned as the birthplace of pasta, and sumptuous pastries such as cannoli and tiramisu, but eating healthy in Italy is not only possible, its also delicious. "Mediterranean diets are rich in vegetables, legumes, lean proteins such as fish and chicken, and healthy fats, such as olive oil. Try ordering Caesar salad with chicken or salmon, or grilled mackerel, instead of fried calamari. You may order your pasta sinza frommagio (without cheese), or opt for an espresso, instead of red wine," suggests Schweitzer.