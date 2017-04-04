Snacking should be as mandatory as breakfast istock/knape Dietitian Rachel Beller, a nutritionist on The Biggest Loser, told Redbook magazine that grazing during the day has big impact. If you get too hungry between meals, that can deplete your willpower and make you consume more calories overall. The trick to snacking for health? Choose nutrient-rich foods and filling combos of protein and fiber, like these popular picks from top dietitians and weight-loss bloggers.

Baked sweet potato fries istock/BajnociP This vitamin A-rich snack is a healthy-kid favorite, but there’s no reason you can’t also enjoy this Parenting recipe that swaps bad carbs for good ones: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Cut four sweet potatoes into 1-inch-wide wedges, place flesh-side down on a roasting pan, then brush with a mixture of 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Cook, turning once, for 20-25 minutes. Remove pan from oven and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon kosher salt.

Krispy kale chips AnjelikaGr This unbelievable source of vitamins K, A, and C may become your new go-to late-afternoon snack. From This unbelievable source of vitamins K, A, and C may become your new go-to late-afternoon snack. From Self : Place 1 large bunch raw kale leaves, stems removed, on a cookie sheet, then drizzle with 1 teaspoon olive oil and a pinch of salt. Cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until crispy, about 10 to 12 minutes. Love it? Check out more creative kale recipes

Popcorn with a kick istock/PamelaJoeMcFarlane A favorite, family-friendly snack for dietitian and Real Mom Nutrition blogger Sally Kuzemchak is popcorn—a surprising source of fiber and antioxidants. (That's just one reason why you NEED popcorn in your diet.) Among her favorite toppings: garlic, parmesan cheese, and sugar/salt.

Homemade kettle corn Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock DIY kettle corn can eliminate some of the artificial chemicals from processed versions. Greatist recommends tossing 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of Stevia with 2 cups of freshly popped popcorn. Shake in a paper bag for even distribution. (You can swap the Stevia for 1 teaspoon of DIY kettle corn can eliminate some of the artificial chemicals from processed versions.recommends tossing 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of Stevia with 2 cups of freshly popped popcorn. Shake in a paper bag for even distribution. (You can swap the Stevia for 1 teaspoon of honey plus 1 teaspoon of water, microwaved for 20 seconds to thin it out.)

Health nachos istock/Julie Bazinet Though she admits that she’s not a big snacker—“I really like to be hungry for meals”—Cara Eisenpress of Big Girls Small Kitchen says her favorite snack is healthier nachos: 3 to 4 Food Should Taste Good Multigrain chips, a few pinches of cheddar, a zap in the microwave, and a dollop of guacamole or sprinkle of scallions. Add more chips and cheddar, and you've got an easy Mexican appetizer anyone can make.

Brown rice bonanza istock/Sasha Radosavljevic Feedmeimcranky’s Annabel Adams makes a big batch of brown rice on the weekends, and for weekday snacks heats up a small bowl and tops it with salsa, hummus, or Trader Joe’s ‘Cowboy Caviar,’ a mix of black beans, peppers, and roasted corn.

Cinnamon-spiced baked apples istock/Lauri Patterson These are a quick, healthy snack favorite of Diane Carbonell, founder of the Fit to the Finish blog. Core a crisp apple (such as Granny Smith or Fuji) and put the wedges in a microwave-safe bowl. Sprinkle with a teaspoon of brown sugar and a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg, then toss to cover. Cover the bowl with a microwave-safe plate and cook for 3 to 4 minutes on high. Carbonell will sometimes add raisins or a dollop of nut butter after the apples cook. The apple is less than 90 calories and provides 3 grams of filling fiber; raisins also add more iron, vitamin C, and fiber. Try these apple pairings for more ridiculous health benefits.

Chocolate-drizzled fruit kebobs istock/5second Health magazine skewers 1 strawberry, 2 blueberries, 1 piece each kiwi, cantaloupe, pineapple, and then drizzling with 1 teaspoon Hershey’s chocolate syrup for a filling, fruit dessert that quenches a chocolate craving too.

Chocolate-dunked strawberries margouillat-photo/Shutterstock Try Try Prevention ’s easy way to sweeten up strawberries: Drip 10 medium strawberries into 1 fat-free pudding cup for a light and healthy filler. Since this combo is a proven aphrodisiac , it's best eaten with your significant other.

Goat cheese bruschetta istock/Anna Kurzaeva Try this Real Simple treat: Top 5 halved cherry tomatoes with 2 tablespoons fresh goat cheese, then sprinkle with chopped herbs (chives, basil, or parsley) that you can grow right in your home garden.

Gouda-topped apple slices shellystuart/Shutterstock Thinly slice 1 ounce of smoked Gouda cheese on honey crisp apple slices for an ideal balance of protein, carbs, and fat, recommends Christine Avanti, chef, nutritionist, and author of Thinly slice 1 ounce of smoked Gouda cheese on honey crisp apple slices for an ideal balance of protein, carbs, and fat, recommends Christine Avanti, chef, nutritionist, and author of Skinny Chicks Eat Real Food For a different flavor (and fewer calories), swap out the Gouda for a naturally lighter option

Sweetish nuts istock/FatManPhotoUK Give boring nuts (the best disease fighter in your pantry) a healthy boost with Sweetish Nuts from nutritionist Brooke Alpert, which are sugar-free but still manage a natural sweetness from the spices. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon ground ginger, 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract, and 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive in a large bowl. Add 4 ounces shelled raw walnut halves, 4 ounces shelled raw pecan halves, and 4 ounces raw cashews. Massage in the spices well, then place on baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes. Store in an airtight container once cooled.

Bagel with ricotta and strawberries istock/dana2000 Sink your teeth into Real Simple’s tasty take on the bagel: Spread half of a small toasted whole grain “flat” bagel with 2 tablespoons fresh ricotta, then top with 1/3 cup sliced strawberries and drizzle with 1 teaspoon honey or agave nectar. (Incorporate these healthy breakfast ideas into your diet, starting today.)

Fruity waffle Lia-Koltyrina/Shutterstock Try Self magazine’s healthy bite: top a whole grain waffle with 1 teaspoon low-fat cream cheese and ¼ cup blueberries. ( Trymagazine’s healthy bite: top a whole grain waffle with 1 teaspoon low-fat cream cheese and ¼ cup blueberries. ( Here's why you should always top cereal with blueberries .)

Cinnamon-nut oatmeal Elena-Pavlovich/Shutterstock Oatmeal, with is whole grains, fiber, and protein, is a perfect all-day snack. Oatmeal, with is whole grains, fiber, and protein, is a perfect all-day snack. Glamour recommends mixing one packet of the plain, instant kind with 6 crushed almonds, then sprinkling with cinnamon ( which could help you lose weight !).

Anytime edamame istock/Tanya_F From theKitchn: A half-cup of boiled or steamed shelled young soybeans are rich in protein, Omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants—and are only 100 calories. Splitting the pods open to nibble on the beans helps you eat more mindfully, which can reduce overall calorie consumption.

Tuna seaweed wrap kcablephoto/Shutterstock Nutritionist Rachel Beller loves nori too, telling Glamour that it’s “chock-full of folate, iron, calcium and potassium.” She recommends rolling it around salmon or tuna salad for an omega-3-rich snack. Need more Nutritionist Rachel Beller loves nori too, tellingthat it’s “chock-full of folate, iron, calcium and potassium.” She recommends rolling it around salmon or tuna salad for an omega-3-rich snack. Need more reasons to eat seaweed ? We've got 'em.

Banana oatmeal walnut cookies ISTOCK/Irina-Kupenska Gina Homolka, of skinnytaste.com, makes three-ingredient “guiltless healthy cookies” that are a great source of heart-healthy whole grains, good fats, and potassium. Combine 2 medium ripe bananas, mashed, 1 cup uncooked quick oats in a bowl, then fold in ¼ cup crushed walnuts. Place tablespoon-sized scoops on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes in a 350-degree oven.

Chia pudding Losangela/Shutterstock Chia seeds, a great source of omega-3s and fiber, are in this tasty tapioca-like pudding from NYC nutritionist Brooke Alpert’s new book Chia seeds, a great source of omega-3s and fiber, are in this tasty tapioca-like pudding from NYC nutritionist Brooke Alpert’s new book The Sugar Detox . Place 2 and 1/2 cups unsweetened almond or coconut milk, 1/2 cup chia seeds, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight, stirring occasionally, until it has a pudding-like consistency.

Tempeh-topped avocado istock/Julia_Sudnitskaya Always have avocado around to add a healthful fat for a filling snack (and to get gorgeous hair, face, and nails), recommends Annabel Adams from feedmeimcranky.com. They're a good source of heart-healthy and belly fat-blasting monounsaturated fat. Adams loves mixing blackened tempeh—a good source of protein and probiotics—with the green flesh.

Avocado rice cakes Zoeytoja/Shutterstock Avocados also make for a great rice cake topper, says Avocados also make for a great rice cake topper, says greatist.com . Top an unsalted brown rice cake with 1/4 of an avocado, mashed, then sprinkle with black pepper and paprika. Did you know avocados also had these powerhouse benefits

Yogurt-dunked berries istock/Lauri Patterson Blogger Caffeinated Chronicles of a Supermom uses a toothpick to dunk individual blueberries one at a time into a container of Greek yogurt; a second toothpick helps push the berry off onto a baking sheet. Freeze for one hour, and store any leftovers in the freezer. Greek yogurt and fruit also makes a great post-workout snack.

Nutty watermelon fruit cup istock/SilviaJansen This Real Simple salad refreshes: Toss 2 cups of watermelon cubes with 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and ½ teaspoon grated lime zest, then sprinkle with cayenne pepper and 2 teaspoons chopped unsalted roasted pistachios. Bonus: more savory watermelon recipes.

Raspberry banana bites Signe-Leth/Shutterstock Satisfy a sweet tooth with Health magazine’s treat: top three, 1-inch banana slices with ¼ teaspoon Nutella and 1 raspberry. That combo also makes a deliciously Satisfy a sweet tooth withmagazine’s treat: top three, 1-inch banana slices with ¼ teaspoon Nutella and 1 raspberry. That combo also makes a deliciously healthy fruit smoothie

Hummus among us istock/KarinaUrmantseva When Rebecca Regnier of doesthisblogmakeuslookfat is hankering for something savory, she goes for a mini pepper sliced with a little hummus. It's especially good as a bedtime snack, since chickpeas help you sleep.

