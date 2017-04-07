Content continues below ad

Lucuma

Lower in calories and rich in minerals and vitamin B, lucuma is often used in South America as both a flavoring agent and immune-booster, according to Janis Isaman, certified nutrition coach at My Body Couture. Lucuma, she says, is most similar to brown sugar in terms of taste, and can be substituted for it in most recipes by doubling the amount. So, if you use one teaspoon of sugar in a recipe, you'll want to use two teaspoons of Lucuma. "It really shines in recipes that contain fat, such as ice cream or smoothies," Isaman says. "It also helps stabilize the blood sugar and has anti-inflammatory properties. So, you can enjoy a caramel flavor without a blood sugar crash.