Once You See What Nutella Is Made up of, You’ll Never Want to Eat It Again

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.cm

You’ve always been able to skip the guilt when spreading Nutella on your morning toast because it’s advertised to be relatively healthy— you can get in your chocolate fix while not gaining the extra pounds, or so you think. But we hate to break it to you: when you break down all of the ingredients in the hazelnut spread, it’s really not that healthy. You might actually be better off eating a candy bar for breakfast. (Instead, try these healthy breakfast ideas.)

A jar of Nutella only contains five ingredients: cocoa, palm oil, hazelnuts, sugar, and skimmed milk powder. Advertisers play up the fact that it’s a delicious hazelnut spread with no artificial colors or preservatives so you feel good about eating it daily or giving it to your kids. But, what they don’t outright say is that more than half of the jar is pure sugar.

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.cm

The nutrition label states that each jar contains 21 grams of sugar per 37 grams of spread. Then, the second most used ingredient is palm oil, which is solid fat. So, you’re really not getting that much hazelnut. (Make sure to avoid these other “healthy” foods.)

To promote healthy eating, Ferrero, the company that makes Nutella said, “One of Ferrero’s core nutritional beliefs is that small portion sizes help people to enjoy their favorite foods in moderation. The labeling on all our products enables consumers to make informed choices and helps ensure that Nutella can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet.”

If this picture doesn’t scare you out of eating the delicious chocolaty spread, maybe just cut back on the portion size a little. You can also try these unusual Nutella recipes—just make sure, like with most things, to enjoy your Nutella in moderation.