Here’s Why Japanese Children Are the Healthiest in the World

We all want our children to be healthy and happy, but food—the very thing that should nourish the next generation—has become a battleground for many families, and the source of much confusion and controversy in the media. According to the results of a major worldwide health study published in The Lancet, if you are a child born in Japan today, you are projected to enjoy both the longest life and the healthiest life, and lifestyle and eating patterns are a big reason. Because even as childhood obesity and incidences of diabetes skyrocket around the world, Japanese childhood obesity levels have historically been much lower, and have in fact been declining overall in recent years. What are their secrets? As parents, my husband William and I needed to know. Based on our research and interviews with world’s experts, doctors and nutritionists, we distilled the lessons into seven practical steps that all parents can take to nurture their child's health.

Content continues below ad

Get your child running and jumping

Syda-Productions/Shuttertock

It's hard to pry kids away from their video games and other tech temptations, but they really need a minimum of 60 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per day. The key is to make it fun! Try power-walking to school together or building in time for free play in the playground. Researchers have found that Japan has exceptionally high rates (98.3 percent) of children walking or biking to school compared with other similar-income countries, which is obviously linked with Japan’s low levels of childhood obesity. The World Health Organization reports that appropriate levels of physical activity for 5 to 17-year-olds contribute to the development of healthy bones, muscles, and joints, as well as a healthy cardiovascular system, coordination, and movement control, improving management of symptoms of anxiety and depression, and providing opportunities for a child’s self-expression, social interaction and integration. The fact is that children love to play. It’s natural for them, and they will find all kinds of ways to play if given the opportunity. Send your child outside to play in safe environments. The wisdom of this, and the research to support it, is clear: Children are biologically engineered to move, run, and jump, and when they do, they perform better at school, are happier and more focused. And the health benefits of this lifestyle habit may be substantial in helping to give our children the longest, healthiest lives possible.