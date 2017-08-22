The X-rays won't harm you Bojan Milinkov/Shutterstock A lot of patients are worried that dental X-rays can cause cancer, but if you’re outside for an hour, you’re exposed to more radiation than you’d get from a full set of dental X-rays. What I worry about is that if I don’t take an X-ray, I might miss something serious. –Bryan Tervo, DDS (Read this before agreeing to an unnecessary X-ray.)

Strangers do notice good teeth Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock When someone meets you for the first time, the first thing they notice is eyes. Second is teeth, and third is hair. But people spend way more money on their hair than their teeth. –Damian Dachowski, DMD, general dentist, Horsham, Pennsylvania (Follow these tips to keep your teeth white and healthy.)

We can smell your last meal Marian Weyo/Shutterstock Don’t eat a heavy garlic lunch before coming to see us—we’d appreciate that. –Jennifer Jablow, DDS (Definitely make sure you don't eat any of these foods that cause notoriously bad breath.)

But we won't call you out maxbelchenko/Shutterstock If your breath is bad, we won’t tell you unless you ask. –Gary Herskovits, DDS (However, it may be in your best interest to ask. Bad breath could be the sign of another medical issue.)

Your dream teeth may not be possible puhhha/Shutterstock Patients come in with pictures of celebrities and say, “I want to look just like her.” I’m sitting there thinking, You can’t have a smile that looks like Angelina Jolie’s, because you don’t have a face that fits those teeth. It’s like when you get your hair color done—you can’t just put the same highlights or lowlights in everybody’s hair. –Jay Grossman, DDS

Bottles can seriously damage your baby's teeth Patrik Jech/Shutterstock For the past 20 years, we’ve been telling parents about baby bottle tooth decay and not to let a child go to sleep with a bottle. But I haven’t seen much of a change. –Winifred J. Booker, DDS, pediatric dentist, Owings Mills, Maryland (Keep your baby away from these harmful products.)

Chewing gum should be part of your routine Milles Studio/Shutterstock If you want to reduce the bad bacteria in your mouth, you should be all over xylitol (a sugar substitute found in chewing gum). It changes the chemistry of your mouth. Six or seven pieces of xylitol gum every day will help keep cavities away. –Chris Kammer, DDS (If you experience any cavity symptoms, get to your dentist right away.)

No mouth piercings. Please. Ollyy/Shutterstock With any kind of mouth piercing, there’s a huge risk of infection if it’s not done in a really sterile environment. I’ve seen cases where we’ve had to cut out pieces of the tongue because the infection was so rampant. (Talk about a dental emergency!) Even when things go well, virtually everyone I see with a tongue piercing has chipped front teeth. Don’t pierce your tongue. –Jay Grossman, DDS, cosmetic dentist, Brentwood, California

That old idiom just isn't true Sergieiev/Shutterstock People say something difficult is like pulling teeth. But pulling teeth is really fast and easy. –Mark Mutschler, DDS, pediatric dentist, Oregon City, Oregon (It may be easy for the dentist, but pulling teeth is no fun for the patient.

Dentists are only as good as their waiting rooms concept w/Shutterstock When choosing a dentist, check if the magazines in the waiting room are current. That shows attention to detail. –Michael Alkon, DMD

Know what your insurance covers before coming in Valeri Potapova/Shutterstock People come in for an appointment without knowing what their insurance covers. They think we have a crystal ball that tells us everyone’s insurance information. We don’t. And we need to find out what’s covered before we can do anything. –Damian Dachowski, DMD (These are the secrets your insurance company is keeping from you.)

Bleeding gums are serious business Stefano Garau/Shutterstock If your hands bled when you washed them, you’d run to the doctor. But in the public’s mind, bleeding gums are okay. Unless you’re really whaling away with your brush, if your gums bleed even a little, that’s periodontal disease, period. –Ron Schefdore, DMD, general dentist, Chicago, Illinois (These health conditions can also make your gums bleed.)

