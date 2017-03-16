marekuliasz/Shutterstock

Apple cider vinegar has a pretty hefty list of potential benefits. It can help with stomach issues, hiccups, a sore throat; and it also works to clear dandruff, acne, and unsightly bruises. The list goes on and on, read more surprising things that apple cider vinegar can help.

One way to reap the benefits of this magic liquid is to drink it, but it’s important to drink it in the correct way and quantity. With all of the problems ACV can solve, it may be tempting to just knock back a glass every day, but that can do more harm than good.

Let’s be honest, apple cider vinegar isn’t the tastiest drink in the world. Because of that, many people choose to get their daily dose by taking a shot of the liquid and quickly drinking or eating something else to get the taste out of their mouth. However, over time, this can be extremely harmful. Try these other mixed drinks for a better night’s sleep.

Apple cider vinegar is highly acidic, and while this can help to balance your body’s pH level, it can also damage your tooth enamel and esophagus. The happy medium is mixing one to two tablespoons of ACV into eight ounces of water. If that drink is still too hard to choke down because of the strong taste, try adding a little honey.

Bottom line: Don’t feel like you have to stop drinking ACV altogether. Just make sure that you mix it with the appropriate amount of water first so that it doesn’t cause damage in the long run. These healthy foods are much more nutritious than you realized.

Source: popsugar.com