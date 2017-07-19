Content continues below ad

Omega-6 fats

Kerdkanno/shutterstock

Daylong believes our diets contain too many omega-6 fatty acids—think vegetable oils, chicken, cereal grains—and without the balance of healthy omega-3 fats, the result can lead to inflammation, which interferes with your metabolism. "Omega-6s are necessary to balance omega-3s, but most of us are out of balance due to all the processed foods we eat," she says. She recommends eating fatty fish like salmon or sardines a few times each week. "Walnuts and flaxseeds are also higher in omega-3s. Quality sourced omega-3 supplements can also be of benefit. All of this will work to naturally fight inflammation."