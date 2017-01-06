Are You a Highly Sensitive Person? Here’s What You Need to Know

Find out what sets you apart and how to adjust your life to avoid overstimulation, fatigue, and stress.

By Mary Sauer
View as Slideshow

What does it mean to be a highly sensitive person?

What does it mean to be a highly sensitive person?iStock/martin-dm
Highly sensitive people have a trait called sensory-processing sensitivity, or SPS. This trait was discovered and defined by clinical psychologist Elaine Aron, PhD, who first started studying individuals who seemed to be more sensitive to certain things in their environment. Sensory-processing sensitivity causes individuals to notice subtle differences in the world around them more than people without this trait. Highly sensitive people might be especially upset by loud sounds or bright lights in their environment (like ambulances, for example), may avoid watching violent TV shows and movies, or crave alone time during busy, hectic days in order to not feel totally frazzled. In general, highly sensitive people may be easily overwhelmed, especially when exposed to intense stimuli, according to Aron. Not sure if you're a HSP? Take Aron's highly sensitive person test on her website.

Being sensitive isn't a bad thing

Being sensitive isn't a bad thingiStock/portra
Highly sensitive people are often incredibly in tune with their environment. They often notice subtleties in tastes, art, music or smells, according to The Highly Sensitive Person. Additionally, sensitive people are often empathetic since they are more aware of the feelings of the people around them, according to Psychology Today. These are 10 signs you have incredible empathy.

Sensory-processing sensitivity is common

Sensory-processing sensitivity is commoniStock/svetikd
The sensory-processing sensitivity trait isn't very well known, mainly because it is still a fairly new discovery and has been largely misunderstood. But that doesn't mean it's uncommon: An estimated 15 to 20 percent of the population are highly sensitive people, according to Psychology Today. Even animals can posses the sensory-processing sensitivity trait, according to Aron. The trait has been discovered in 100 different species of animals.

Content continues below ad

But here's the downside of being highly sensitive

But here's the downside of being highly sensitiveiStock/mikkelwilliam
Even though being highly sensitive isn't a bad thing, there's a downside to possessing this trait. For starters, highly sensitive people are easily overwhelmed. That means if their environment is loud, they may have trouble focusing. Some highly sensitive people also have trouble with strong smells and extreme temperatures. Being overstimulated may cause fatigue or a feeling of needing to retreat or hide.

Awareness is key

Awareness is keyiStock/yuri_arcurs
When it comes to coping with being highly sensitive, self-awareness is key. People who do not understand their sensitivities may feel there is something wrong with them. Without awareness of your sensory-processing sensitivity, you cannot adjust your environment in a way that allows you to thrive, according to Psych Central.

Respect your need for peace and quiet

Respect your need for peace and quietiStock/aleksandarnakic
If you're a highly sensitive person, it's important to understand that no good will come from ignoring your needs. Without solitude, quiet, and rest, it will be very difficult for you to be your best self. With plenty of downtime, you can be refreshed and ready to spend time being with the people you care about the most, according to The Highly Sensitive Person. Try these tips for carving out more "me time."

Content continues below ad

Embrace your creative side

Embrace your creative sideiStock/wundervisuals
A perk of a highly sensitive person is creativity, reports Psychology Today. Embrace this aspect of your personality by making time to explore your creative side. (Here are things all highly creative people do.) This could mean listening to music, journalling, enjoying art, or treating yourself to a new culinary experience. Take advantage of your ability to notice the subtleties in your life.

Surround yourself with positive people

Surround yourself with positive peopleiStock/geber86
Since highly sensitive people tend to be very aware of the way others feel and easily affected by criticism, it's important to be careful about who you spend your time with. Surround yourself with people who will respect your boundaries and treat you with the kindness you need to thrive in your relationships. Watch out for these signs of toxic friendships.

Want to stay smart and healthy?

Get our weekly Health Reads newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you the newsletter each week, and we may also send you occasional special offers from Reader's Digest. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes

Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane.

Dennis Miller

Funny Jokes

I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”

Kevin Nealon

Funny Jokes

“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram

@kristencarney

Funny Jokes

A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.

Comedian Greg Davies

Funny Jokes

Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.

@sixthformpoet

Funny Jokes

Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.

From clientsfromhell.net

Funny Jokes

My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.”

@NicCageMatch

Funny Jokes

“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol

@yoyoha (Josh Hara)

Funny Jokes

My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.

—Jerry Seinfeld

Funny Jokes

Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?

A: A mechanic.