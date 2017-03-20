Content continues below ad

Money

You could be forgiven for thinking that money can indeed cure a variety of illnesses, or at least allow you to afford the best medical care. But some people literally use currency to try and cure ailments. Putting a coin or other hard, flat object on a baby's belly to help heal an umbilical hernia has been a common practice in many different cultures for years but it is not as safe as people think. Dr. Fisher explains, "An umbilical hernia is a gap in the layer of muscle in the abdominal wall (called the rectus abdominus muscle). The muscle usually grows together and the hernia goes away on its own in more than 90 percent of babies who are born with it. Having an object strapped to the baby's belly is not advisable because it can cause a skin infection as well as the fact that it doesn't change the hernia or hasten its healing." (Not to mention that coins can be pretty dirty and are a choking hazard for your baby.) So what should you do if your baby has an umbilical hernia? Nothing, but watchful waiting and of course consulting with your child's pediatrician.