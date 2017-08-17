Content continues below ad

Book some blank spaces into your day

In today's society, the tendency is often to cram so much activity in our lives both personally and professionally. To not be busy at work or socially is often viewed as lazy or even boring, so many people fill their entire day with non-stop plans. West urges people to refrain from doing this, saying that doing too much can prevent you from, well, doing much at all. Instead of "looking ahead to next, next, next," West encourages others to do one less activity. For example, if your weekends are so booked with social outings that you're left completely exhausted—and probably less productive to boot—on Monday, she advises scaling back on activities, if even just one. Try booking blank space into your schedule and you'll be so glad you did, even if you just read the newspaper on the porch.