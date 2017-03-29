Viktoria Gavrilina/Shutterstock Did you know that eating grilled meat could increase your risk of being struck down by dementia? Or that getting on the treadmill can help keep your brain sharp? The dozens of choices you make over the course of any average day—ordering the curry vs. the samosas, reading the newspaper vs. watching the news—really can determine whether you’ll develop Alzheimer's years from now as well as how quickly the disease will progress. There are no drugs or procedures that can cure or even effectively treat Alzheimer’s. But you have the power to outsmart this terrifying disease by combatting some of its major risk factors: diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, stress, social isolation, and sleeplessness. Reduce your risk of getting Alzheimer’s with these simple tips from Did you know that eating grilled meat could increase your risk of being struck down by dementia? Or that getting on the treadmill can help keep your brain sharp? The dozens of choices you make over the course of any average day—ordering the curry vs. the samosas, reading the newspaper vs. watching the news—really can determine whether you’ll develop Alzheimer's years from now as well as how quickly the disease will progress. There are no drugs or procedures that can cure or even effectively treat Alzheimer’s. But you have the power to outsmart this terrifying disease by combatting some of its major risk factors: diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, stress, social isolation, and sleeplessness. Reduce your risk of getting Alzheimer’s with these simple tips from Outsmarting Alzheimer’s by Kenneth S. Kosik, MD, and Alisa Bowman. Watch out for these early signs of Alzheimer's

Enjoy coffee in the morning Nick Starichenko/Shutterstock Caffeine consumed too late in the day may disturb your sleep, and ultimately harm your brain. But coffee consumed in the morning and perhaps the early afternoon, depending on your personal caffeine sensitivity, may reduce risk. Coffee contains a chemical called eicosanoyl-5-hydroxytryptamide (EHT) that, in studies done on rats, has been shown to protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The caffeine itself may also be protective: Mice developed fewer tau tangles in their brains when their drinking water was infused with caffeine. In humans, Johns Hopkins researchers have shown that 200 milligrams of caffeine—the amount in one strong cup of coffee—can help us consolidate memories and more easily memorize new information. These are Caffeine consumed too late in the day may disturb your sleep, and ultimately harm your brain. But coffee consumed in the morning and perhaps the early afternoon, depending on your personal caffeine sensitivity, may reduce risk. Coffee contains a chemical called eicosanoyl-5-hydroxytryptamide (EHT) that, in studies done on rats, has been shown to protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The caffeine itself may also be protective: Mice developed fewer tau tangles in their brains when their drinking water was infused with caffeine. In humans, Johns Hopkins researchers have shown that 200 milligrams of caffeine—the amount in one strong cup of coffee—can help us consolidate memories and more easily memorize new information. These are surprising ways that coffee can help you learn

Play for a cause Minerva Studio/Shutterstock Foldit is a multiplayer game designed by computer scientists at the University of Washington, and it enables nonscientists to work with others to solve challenging prediction problems concerning protein folding. One day this game may help us understand how tau proteins misfold in the brain. Another game, Nanocrafter, allows you to build everything from computer circuits to nanoscale machines using pieces of DNA. Other interactive games—ranging from bridge to Chinese checkers to Pictionary to charades—cause us to exercise social smarts along with intellectual ones. In addition to using our brains to strategize and, at times, to do math, such games force us to contemplate what other players are likely to do and likely to think. Video games also have great benefits, they may Foldit is a multiplayer game designed by computer scientists at the University of Washington, and it enables nonscientists to work with others to solve challenging prediction problems concerning protein folding. One day this game may help us understand how tau proteins misfold in the brain. Another game, Nanocrafter, allows you to build everything from computer circuits to nanoscale machines using pieces of DNA. Other interactive games—ranging from bridge to Chinese checkers to Pictionary to charades—cause us to exercise social smarts along with intellectual ones. In addition to using our brains to strategize and, at times, to do math, such games force us to contemplate what other players are likely to do and likely to think. Video games also have great benefits, they may even be better for you than books

Content continues below ad

Talk to strangers William Perugini/Shutterstock When we’re seated next to a stranger on a bus, plane, or train, most of us clam up and keep to ourselves. Yet, research from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business has found that many of us overestimate the difficulty of connecting with strangers and underestimate the rewards of doing so. Before engaging in the study, participants predicted that engaging with strangers would reduce their well-being. But when they went ahead and struck up a conversation with the person seated next to them, the opposite happened. They felt better than when they sat in solitude. Talking to When we’re seated next to a stranger on a bus, plane, or train, most of us clam up and keep to ourselves. Yet, research from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business has found that many of us overestimate the difficulty of connecting with strangers and underestimate the rewards of doing so. Before engaging in the study, participants predicted that engaging with strangers would reduce their well-being. But when they went ahead and struck up a conversation with the person seated next to them, the opposite happened. They felt better than when they sat in solitude. Talking to strangers is also a great idea when you are traveling

Form a dog-walking group Africa Studio/Shutterstock Our pets really are part of our social network. They sleep in our beds, are pictured in our family portraits, and often earn a great deal of space in our holiday letters. They also, in many cases, listen attentively to our problems. Some surveys show that our pets are better listeners than our spouses. Walk your pets together with your neighbors and you will feel less lonely, which helps ward off Alzheimer’s. Here are the Our pets really are part of our social network. They sleep in our beds, are pictured in our family portraits, and often earn a great deal of space in our holiday letters. They also, in many cases, listen attentively to our problems. Some surveys show that our pets are better listeners than our spouses. Walk your pets together with your neighbors and you will feel less lonely, which helps ward off Alzheimer’s. Here are the 50 secrets your pet won't tell you.

Choose the brightest of the bunch Kim Oksana/Shutterstock The pigments that lend bright colors to many fruits and vegetables are especially powerful sources of antioxidants. Higher vegetable consumption was associated with slower rate of cognitive decline in 3,718 people aged 65 years and older who participated in the Chicago Health and Aging Project. All of the study participants scored lower on cognitive tests at the end of the study than they did at the beginning, but those who consumed more than four daily servings of vegetables experienced a 40 percent slower decline in their abilities than people who consumed less than one daily serving. The pigments that lend bright colors to many fruits and vegetables are especially powerful sources of antioxidants. Higher vegetable consumption was associated with slower rate of cognitive decline in 3,718 people aged 65 years and older who participated in the Chicago Health and Aging Project. All of the study participants scored lower on cognitive tests at the end of the study than they did at the beginning, but those who consumed more than four daily servings of vegetables experienced a 40 percent slower decline in their abilities than people who consumed less than one daily serving.

Content continues below ad

Get a massage MakeStory Studio/Shutterstock One research review out of University of Miami and Duke University concluded that massage helped to lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol while boosting levels of brain chemicals thought to be associated with positive emotions. Here are One research review out of University of Miami and Duke University concluded that massage helped to lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol while boosting levels of brain chemicals thought to be associated with positive emotions. Here are six other surprising benefits from massage

Soak potatoes before cooking Marian Weyo/Shutterstock Potatoes contain an amino acid called asparagine that, when exposed to high heat, changes into acrylamide, a neurotoxin. Acrylamide binds to the ends of our axons, making it tougher for brain cells to communicate with one another. Water protects asparagine, so soaking potatoes for 15 to 30 minutes before cooking them can stop it from transforming into acrylamide. Drain the potatoes and blot them dry before cooking. Potatoes contain an amino acid called asparagine that, when exposed to high heat, changes into acrylamide, a neurotoxin. Acrylamide binds to the ends of our axons, making it tougher for brain cells to communicate with one another. Water protects asparagine, so soaking potatoes for 15 to 30 minutes before cooking them can stop it from transforming into acrylamide. Drain the potatoes and blot them dry before cooking.

Check out a “laughter club” imtmphoto/Shutterstock It’s no joke. Laughter clubs exist all over the country. They’re run by “certified laughter leaders”—often psychologists, therapists, and psychiatrists—who are trained in the healing benefits of laughter. These workshops can help you connect with others as you get in a good laugh. Look at WorldLaughterTour, Inc. to find out if there’s a club near you. A good belly laugh produces a chemical reaction that elevates your mood, reduces pain and stress and blood pressure, and boosts immunity. Humor therapy may be as effective as some prescription drugs at reducing agitation in people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Nursing home patients who were entertained by clowns for two hours once a week were significantly less aggressive and agitated. Even two weeks after the nursing home stopped bringing in the clowns, nursing home patients remained less agitated. Read these It’s no joke. Laughter clubs exist all over the country. They’re run by “certified laughter leaders”—often psychologists, therapists, and psychiatrists—who are trained in the healing benefits of laughter. These workshops can help you connect with others as you get in a good laugh. Look at WorldLaughterTour, Inc. to find out if there’s a club near you. A good belly laugh produces a chemical reaction that elevates your mood, reduces pain and stress and blood pressure, and boosts immunity. Humor therapy may be as effective as some prescription drugs at reducing agitation in people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Nursing home patients who were entertained by clowns for two hours once a week were significantly less aggressive and agitated. Even two weeks after the nursing home stopped bringing in the clowns, nursing home patients remained less agitated. Read these weird facts you never knew about laughter

Content continues below ad

Nap strategically Creativa Images/Shutterstock Researchers at the Laboratory of Human Chronobiology at Weill Cornell Medical College in White Plains, New York, studied how 22 men and women reacted to varying napping regimens, finding that naps of all lengths enhanced cognitive performance during the day. Don't miss out on these other Researchers at the Laboratory of Human Chronobiology at Weill Cornell Medical College in White Plains, New York, studied how 22 men and women reacted to varying napping regimens, finding that naps of all lengths enhanced cognitive performance during the day. Don't miss out on these other great benefits of napping

Brew yourself some tea Wiro.Klyngz/Shutterstock Black and green tea are rich sources of antioxidants called catechins that may fend off oxidative damage throughout the body, including the brain. Green tea is also a rich source of epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which has been shown to reduce beta-amyloid plaque and tau tangles in mice. Tea has also been shown to drop blood pressure and cholesterol levels. But commercially available bottled teas have been shown to contain few, if any, of these protective substances. Find Black and green tea are rich sources of antioxidants called catechins that may fend off oxidative damage throughout the body, including the brain. Green tea is also a rich source of epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which has been shown to reduce beta-amyloid plaque and tau tangles in mice. Tea has also been shown to drop blood pressure and cholesterol levels. But commercially available bottled teas have been shown to contain few, if any, of these protective substances. Find the best tea for every mood

Train in short bursts of vigorous activity Kzenon/Shutterstock Rather than exercise in one long 30-minute session, consider breaking up your exercise into shorter 7- to 10-minute bursts, repeated several times a day. This kind of training may be ideal for people who have diabetes, a risk factor for Alzheimer’s, especially if you do these bursts about a half hour before each meal. Study participants with insulin resistance (a precursor to diabetes) were instructed to do six minutes of vigorous exercise (such as walking uphill on a treadmill or vigorous calisthenics) interspersed with six minutes of recovery exercise (such as slow walking) about a half hour before breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Other study participants just walked for 30 minutes before dinner. Those who did the six-minute vigorous intervals experienced better post-meal blood sugar levels than study participants who did the once daily, moderate session. Rather than exercise in one long 30-minute session, consider breaking up your exercise into shorter 7- to 10-minute bursts, repeated several times a day. This kind of training may be ideal for people who have diabetes, a risk factor for Alzheimer’s, especially if you do these bursts about a half hour before each meal. Study participants with insulin resistance (a precursor to diabetes) were instructed to do six minutes of vigorous exercise (such as walking uphill on a treadmill or vigorous calisthenics) interspersed with six minutes of recovery exercise (such as slow walking) about a half hour before breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Other study participants just walked for 30 minutes before dinner. Those who did the six-minute vigorous intervals experienced better post-meal blood sugar levels than study participants who did the once daily, moderate session.

Content continues below ad

Become a regular Africa Studio/Shutterstock That way you’ll get to know the teller at the bank, the checkout person at the grocery store, and the clerk at the post office. Whenever possible, actually walk into such establishments and conduct business in person rather than using the drive-through. In addition to providing you with a moment of face-to-face interaction, this gives you a short burst of movement, which is also good for your brain. That way you’ll get to know the teller at the bank, the checkout person at the grocery store, and the clerk at the post office. Whenever possible, actually walk into such establishments and conduct business in person rather than using the drive-through. In addition to providing you with a moment of face-to-face interaction, this gives you a short burst of movement, which is also good for your brain.

Air-pop your popcorn Vezzani Photography/Shutterstock Microwave popcorn contains many different potential health hazards. For one, most bags of microwave popcorn are lined with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a chemical thought to raise risk for cancer (though the jury is still out). Many microwave varieties with a “buttery taste” contain partially hydrogenated soybean oil, or trans fat. Research has linked a high consumption of trans fats to Alzheimer’s and heart disease, and the evidence is so strong that the FDA is considering banning the fat. In some brands of popcorn, the buttery flavoring also comes from diacetyl, a chemical that has been linked to lung disease. Instead, Microwave popcorn contains many different potential health hazards. For one, most bags of microwave popcorn are lined with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a chemical thought to raise risk for cancer (though the jury is still out). Many microwave varieties with a “buttery taste” contain partially hydrogenated soybean oil, or trans fat. Research has linked a high consumption of trans fats to Alzheimer’s and heart disease, and the evidence is so strong that the FDA is considering banning the fat. In some brands of popcorn, the buttery flavoring also comes from diacetyl, a chemical that has been linked to lung disease. Instead, make your own popcorn . Place popcorn kernels inside a plain brown paper lunch bag. Fold the top down a few times. Then microwave for two to three minutes, until the popping starts to abate. Voilà. Microwave popcorn without the trans fats and chemicals.

Dance the night away Ruslan Guzov/Shutterstock If brain fitness awards were given to types of fitness pursuits, dance would earn the first-place trophy year after year after year. That’s because it combines several brain-health prescriptions into one. If you dance with a group or a partner, you are exercising social smarts. If you are learning new steps, you’re also boosting your intellectual fitness. Dance, by nature, is fun, which helps to reduce stress. Ballroom dancers have performed higher on tests of cognition than did non dancers, and competitive ballroom dancers have scored higher on many different measures of cognitive performance, including reaction time. If brain fitness awards were given to types of fitness pursuits, dance would earn the first-place trophy year after year after year. That’s because it combines several brain-health prescriptions into one. If you dance with a group or a partner, you are exercising social smarts. If you are learning new steps, you’re also boosting your intellectual fitness. Dance, by nature, is fun, which helps to reduce stress. Ballroom dancers have performed higher on tests of cognition than did non dancers, and competitive ballroom dancers have scored higher on many different measures of cognitive performance, including reaction time.

Content continues below ad

Take up a craft belushi/Shutterstock In a study of 256 octogenarians by researchers at the Mayo Clinic, crafting activities— such as woodworking, pottery, ceramics, and quilting—reduced the likelihood of MCI by 55 percent. In a smaller study done in Germany, 60- and 70-year-olds who took art classes improved their scores on tests of psychological resilince over 14 weeks, indicating that their ability to cope with stress had grown. Also, fMRI scans revealed that their brains had sprouted new connections in areas that tend to lose connections with increasing age. In a study of 256 octogenarians by researchers at the Mayo Clinic, crafting activities— such as woodworking, pottery, ceramics, and quilting—reduced the likelihood of MCI by 55 percent. In a smaller study done in Germany, 60- and 70-year-olds who took art classes improved their scores on tests of psychological resilince over 14 weeks, indicating that their ability to cope with stress had grown. Also, fMRI scans revealed that their brains had sprouted new connections in areas that tend to lose connections with increasing age.

Sprinkle on cinnamon Chamille White/Shutterstock Just a quarter teaspoon of the spice twice a day has been shown to reduce fasting blood sugar up to 29 percent in people with type 2 diabetes. This is important because type 2 diabetes can raise your risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease. The spice has also been found to reduce blood cholesterol and inflammation, both of which can further reduce your risk for Alzheimer’s. Cinnamon can help you to add some sweetness to foods without using sugar. Sprinkle it on oatmeal, fruit, pancakes, and coffee, and experiment by adding it to other main course dishes like chili. Here are other Just a quarter teaspoon of the spice twice a day has been shown to reduce fasting blood sugar up to 29 percent in people with type 2 diabetes. This is important because type 2 diabetes can raise your risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease. The spice has also been found to reduce blood cholesterol and inflammation, both of which can further reduce your risk for Alzheimer’s. Cinnamon can help you to add some sweetness to foods without using sugar. Sprinkle it on oatmeal, fruit, pancakes, and coffee, and experiment by adding it to other main course dishes like chili. Here are other great uses for cinnamon that you didn't know

Imagine waterfalls 4045/Shutterstock Research tells us that counting sheep doesn’t help us nod off any more quickly than lying in bed and letting our minds wander, but here’s a tactic that does seem to help: visualizing a relaxing scene, such as a waterfall. When Allison Harvey and Suzanna Payne of England’s Oxford University asked 50 insomniacs to try different distraction techniques on different nights, it was the waterfall visualizations that came out on top. Study participants who pictured waterfalls nodded off 20 minutes more quickly than others who counted sheep or did nothing in particular. Research tells us that counting sheep doesn’t help us nod off any more quickly than lying in bed and letting our minds wander, but here’s a tactic that does seem to help: visualizing a relaxing scene, such as a waterfall. When Allison Harvey and Suzanna Payne of England’s Oxford University asked 50 insomniacs to try different distraction techniques on different nights, it was the waterfall visualizations that came out on top. Study participants who pictured waterfalls nodded off 20 minutes more quickly than others who counted sheep or did nothing in particular.

Content continues below ad

Go bowling maggee/Shutterstock In one study, nursing home patients with dementia participated in two-hour-long, daily therapy sessions that included bowling or croquet, as well as gardening, brain games, and crafts. Patients who participated in these sessions were still able to perform the tasks of daily living, such as eating or using the bathroom, unassisted, after 12 months. Residents who did not participate in the sessions lost ground in their ability to perform these tasks without help. In one study, nursing home patients with dementia participated in two-hour-long, daily therapy sessions that included bowling or croquet, as well as gardening, brain games, and crafts. Patients who participated in these sessions were still able to perform the tasks of daily living, such as eating or using the bathroom, unassisted, after 12 months. Residents who did not participate in the sessions lost ground in their ability to perform these tasks without help.

Grow a garden Alexander Raths/Shutterstock The physical act of pulling weeds and raking leaves raises the heart rate and strengthens muscles in your hands, arms, shoulders, back, and legs. Being outdoors and surrounded by beautiful flowers can relax the mind. Finally, gardening requires intellectual smarts to plant the right seeds in the right places at the right time of year, to prune plants when they need it, and to combat pests and other obstacles. The physical act of pulling weeds and raking leaves raises the heart rate and strengthens muscles in your hands, arms, shoulders, back, and legs. Being outdoors and surrounded by beautiful flowers can relax the mind. Finally, gardening requires intellectual smarts to plant the right seeds in the right places at the right time of year, to prune plants when they need it, and to combat pests and other obstacles.

Sign your dog or cat up for agility training Esin Deniz/Shutterstock If you own a dog or cat, agility training offers an intellectually stimulating form of exercise for both of you. It involves leading your pet through a series of obstacles, ranging from catwalks to hurdles to tunnels. It provides exercise to you both and causes you to think quickly as you shout commands and use your body language to communicate with your pet. If you own a dog or cat, agility training offers an intellectually stimulating form of exercise for both of you. It involves leading your pet through a series of obstacles, ranging from catwalks to hurdles to tunnels. It provides exercise to you both and causes you to think quickly as you shout commands and use your body language to communicate with your pet.

Content continues below ad

Snack on kiwifruit Kwangmoozaa/Shutterstock One study found an improvement in sleep when study participants consumed two kiwis an hour before bed. Though it’s unclear why they might help, one theory holds that they are high in serotonin. One study found an improvement in sleep when study participants consumed two kiwis an hour before bed. Though it’s unclear why they might help, one theory holds that they are high in serotonin.

Stand every half hour 4Max/Shutterstock When researchers asked overweight and obese office workers to use a standing workstation for 30 minutes out of every hour, the workers’ post-meal blood sugar response improved, thus reducing their risk for developing Alzheimer’s. Set a timer to buzz every half hour. Get up and stretch, do some light calisthenics, or go for a short walk for a minute or two before sitting back down. Stand when talking on the phone, while waiting for the bus or a plane, and while chatting at get-togethers. When researchers asked overweight and obese office workers to use a standing workstation for 30 minutes out of every hour, the workers’ post-meal blood sugar response improved, thus reducing their risk for developing Alzheimer’s. Set a timer to buzz every half hour. Get up and stretch, do some light calisthenics, or go for a short walk for a minute or two before sitting back down. Stand when talking on the phone, while waiting for the bus or a plane, and while chatting at get-togethers.

Throw dinner parties Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock Deciding whom to invite, what to serve, and who is sitting next to whom forces your brain to contemplate complex social decisions. Is Sally likely to get along with George? Do any of your guests have food allergies? Cooking the dishes and ensuring they’re all ready around the same time the guests arrive requires a great deal of strategic planning, which is a high-level intellectual skill. With each recipe, you follow step-by-step instructions. If you are doubling portions, then there’s also some math involved, and there’s plenty of measuring and estimating, too. Deciding whom to invite, what to serve, and who is sitting next to whom forces your brain to contemplate complex social decisions. Is Sally likely to get along with George? Do any of your guests have food allergies? Cooking the dishes and ensuring they’re all ready around the same time the guests arrive requires a great deal of strategic planning, which is a high-level intellectual skill. With each recipe, you follow step-by-step instructions. If you are doubling portions, then there’s also some math involved, and there’s plenty of measuring and estimating, too.

Content continues below ad

Learn to meditate Chinnapong/Shutterstock Researchers from National University of Singapore found that people who performed Vajrayana meditation—a Tibetan style that involves connecting with and visualizing enlightened beings—experienced improved attention and performed better on cognitive tasks just after their meditation sessions, possibly because the Researchers from National University of Singapore found that people who performed Vajrayana meditation—a Tibetan style that involves connecting with and visualizing enlightened beings—experienced improved attention and performed better on cognitive tasks just after their meditation sessions, possibly because the meditation boosted blood flow to their brains . Try it now. Sit comfortably with your eyes closed. Focus on your breath. Notice how it feels as it comes in your nose and goes back out again. Don’t try to control it or change it. Just allow it to come in and out naturally. If you notice other sensations, such as an ache in your back or an urgent thought about something on your to-do list, just keep returning to the breath. Allow distractions to pass through your mind like clouds pass through a sky. Every time you notice yourself following your thinking, just redirect your mind where you want it to go. Every time you return to the breath, you are training your concentration and bringing yourself to the present moment. In addition to following the breath, you can try bringing your awareness to a word (such as one or peace) or a location in your body (such as your heart). You can also concentrate on an idea or belief, such as a feeling of gratitude, compassion, or love.

Eat fruit for dessert Fortyforks/Shutterstock Fruit is naturally sweet. Sprinkle a little cinnamon on top of berries for a simple, low-calorie brain booster. Or puree berries, watermelon, and other fruits, and freeze them. Fruit is naturally sweet. Sprinkle a little cinnamon on top of berries for a simple, low-calorie brain booster. Or puree berries, watermelon, and other fruits, and freeze them.

Relax with yoga nidra fizkes/Shutterstock Sometimes called “yogic sleep,” yoga nidra is a guided visualization that deeply relaxes the body. In one study, college students who practiced yoga nidra for eight weeks experienced less stress, worry, and depression. Other research shows that yoga nidra may also help to keep blood sugar in check. This is an important finding because diabetes is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. Find a class, or listen to a number of freesessions on the Internet. Psychologist Richard Miller, PhD, offers a free guided imagery session available for download at iRest.us. Sometimes called “yogic sleep,” yoga nidra is a guided visualization that deeply relaxes the body. In one study, college students who practiced yoga nidra for eight weeks experienced less stress, worry, and depression. Other research shows that yoga nidra may also help to keep blood sugar in check. This is an important finding because diabetes is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. Find a class, or listen to a number of freesessions on the Internet. Psychologist Richard Miller, PhD, offers a free guided imagery session available for download at iRest.us.

Content continues below ad

Try alternate nostril breathing Microgen/Shutterstock It helps you to take deeper breaths and doubles as a breathing meditation. Use your thumb or index finger to close off the right nostril. Inhale long and slowly through the left. Then switch so your finger closes the left nostril and breathe out through the right. Then inhale through the right and continue to switch back and forth. Not only will this and other deep breathing exercises reduce your stress and tension, they offer a side benefit of strengthening your attention. It helps you to take deeper breaths and doubles as a breathing meditation. Use your thumb or index finger to close off the right nostril. Inhale long and slowly through the left. Then switch so your finger closes the left nostril and breathe out through the right. Then inhale through the right and continue to switch back and forth. Not only will this and other deep breathing exercises reduce your stress and tension, they offer a side benefit of strengthening your attention.

Hold someone’s hand Pressmaster/Shutterstock By stimulating the vagus nerve, a warm touch can calm tension and trigger a release in oxytocin.In one study, University of Wisconsin psychologist Richard Davidson and Jim Coan, of the University of Virginia, told 16 married women that they were about to be shocked with electricity. In some situations, as the women anticipated the shock, they were holding the hand of their partners or of a stranger. In other situations, the women were alone. All the while the researchers studied what was happening in the women’s brains, using fMRI scanners. The fMRIs showed that, when the women held their partner’s hands, they remained more relaxed than when they held the hand of a stranger. When they anticipated the shock while alone, their stress response was highest. By stimulating the vagus nerve, a warm touch can calm tension and trigger a release in oxytocin.In one study, University of Wisconsin psychologist Richard Davidson and Jim Coan, of the University of Virginia, told 16 married women that they were about to be shocked with electricity. In some situations, as the women anticipated the shock, they were holding the hand of their partners or of a stranger. In other situations, the women were alone. All the while the researchers studied what was happening in the women’s brains, using fMRI scanners. The fMRIs showed that, when the women held their partner’s hands, they remained more relaxed than when they held the hand of a stranger. When they anticipated the shock while alone, their stress response was highest.

Shower at night Sutichak/Shutterstock Our body temperature fluctuates throughout the day and the night, varying from one or two degrees below 98.6˚F to one or two degrees above. It generally starts to fall during the evening, reaching its lowest point during sleep, and this fall in temperature is one of the mechanisms that causes us to feel sleepy. You can enhance the sleepiness induced by the body cooling effect by taking a warm shower or bath in the evening. The shower warms you by a degree or two. But then the warming effect wears off. As your body cools back down, sleepiness sets in. In one small study, women who took a long, warm bath in the mid-afternoon to early evening felt sleepier at bedtime and slept more deeply, too. Shower or bathe at least 90 minutes before bed to experience the best of the cooling effect. In addition to helping induce grogginess, this can be a great way to unwind and relax away stress. This is the Our body temperature fluctuates throughout the day and the night, varying from one or two degrees below 98.6˚F to one or two degrees above. It generally starts to fall during the evening, reaching its lowest point during sleep, and this fall in temperature is one of the mechanisms that causes us to feel sleepy. You can enhance the sleepiness induced by the body cooling effect by taking a warm shower or bath in the evening. The shower warms you by a degree or two. But then the warming effect wears off. As your body cools back down, sleepiness sets in. In one small study, women who took a long, warm bath in the mid-afternoon to early evening felt sleepier at bedtime and slept more deeply, too. Shower or bathe at least 90 minutes before bed to experience the best of the cooling effect. In addition to helping induce grogginess, this can be a great way to unwind and relax away stress. This is the healthiest temperature for your shower, according to science

Content continues below ad

Pray Lolostock/Shutterstock Prayer and a variety of other religious rituals may allow you to let go of worries that may be preying on your mind, and gathering with a community of like-minded people helps you to feel less alone. In a study by Israeli and American researchers and funded by the National Institutes of Health, Islamic women who prayed daily had a reduced risk of mild cognitive impairment compared to women who did not pray. A different study by researchers at Arizona State University and the University of Utah found that people who considered themselves to be deeply religious or spiritual, prayed regularly, and attended religious services had lower cortisol responses and lower blood pressure than people who were less religious. Prayer and a variety of other religious rituals may allow you to let go of worries that may be preying on your mind, and gathering with a community of like-minded people helps you to feel less alone. In a study by Israeli and American researchers and funded by the National Institutes of Health, Islamic women who prayed daily had a reduced risk of mild cognitive impairment compared to women who did not pray. A different study by researchers at Arizona State University and the University of Utah found that people who considered themselves to be deeply religious or spiritual, prayed regularly, and attended religious services had lower cortisol responses and lower blood pressure than people who were less religious.

Grow rosemary Antigoni Lekka/Shutterstock This herb contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that may protect brain health. In one small study, 28 seniors who drank a tomato drink spiked with 750 milligrams of dried rosemary—somewhat more of the spice than you might typically ingest through normal culinary flavoring—performed better on a memory test given six hours later than seniors who did not ingest the spice. Although such small studies are never definitive, they do point the way toward larger studies. Even just smelling the herb may offer some benefit. Study participants who sat inside a cubicle that was infused with the scent of rosemary were able to solve a series of math problems more quickly than when they weren’t surrounded by the scent. It’s thought that rosemary may boost brain function by preventing the breakdown of a key neurotransmitter in the brain. Keep a potted rosemary plant in your kitchen, and use the herb to flavor everything from soups to roasted vegetables. Puree some with olive oil to create a pesto. You can also use the rosemary branch to skewer shrimp for grilling. This herb contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that may protect brain health. In one small study, 28 seniors who drank a tomato drink spiked with 750 milligrams of dried rosemary—somewhat more of the spice than you might typically ingest through normal culinary flavoring—performed better on a memory test given six hours later than seniors who did not ingest the spice. Although such small studies are never definitive, they do point the way toward larger studies. Even just smelling the herb may offer some benefit. Study participants who sat inside a cubicle that was infused with the scent of rosemary were able to solve a series of math problems more quickly than when they weren’t surrounded by the scent. It’s thought that rosemary may boost brain function by preventing the breakdown of a key neurotransmitter in the brain. Keep a potted rosemary plant in your kitchen, and use the herb to flavor everything from soups to roasted vegetables. Puree some with olive oil to create a pesto. You can also use the rosemary branch to skewer shrimp for grilling.

Single-task Mangostar/Shutterstock Though many of us may believe we’re quite good at multitasking, we’re probably only fooling ourselves. Switching back and forth between tasks—such as checking email repeatedly as you complete a work project—actually wastes time and makes you less efficient and productive. Every time you take a break from what you are doing, you have to start the task at hand over mentally. This mental restart can take anywhere from a few seconds to many minutes. More than just ruining our efficiency, multitasking can cause us undue stress. Though many of us may believe we’re quite good at multitasking, we’re probably only fooling ourselves. Switching back and forth between tasks—such as checking email repeatedly as you complete a work project—actually wastes time and makes you less efficient and productive. Every time you take a break from what you are doing, you have to start the task at hand over mentally. This mental restart can take anywhere from a few seconds to many minutes. More than just ruining our efficiency, multitasking can cause us undue stress.

Content continues below ad

Volunteer ESB Professional/Shutterstock People who spent time helping others—by driving them to doctor’s appointments, running errands for them, providing child care and other tasks—were able to navigate and survive highly stressful life events over five years better than people who didn’t. Other research has found that people who volunteer their time have a greater sense of purpose and improved well-being. They also tend to have less trouble sleeping, less anxiety, and less loneliness. It may be that, by helping others, we get a boost in oxytocin or other brain chemicals, which seem to protect us from stress-induced health problems. People who spent time helping others—by driving them to doctor’s appointments, running errands for them, providing child care and other tasks—were able to navigate and survive highly stressful life events over five years better than people who didn’t. Other research has found that people who volunteer their time have a greater sense of purpose and improved well-being. They also tend to have less trouble sleeping, less anxiety, and less loneliness. It may be that, by helping others, we get a boost in oxytocin or other brain chemicals, which seem to protect us from stress-induced health problems.

Learn to play an instrument franz12/Shutterstock Learning and playing an instrument forces you to sharpen many different cognitive processes, including attention, memory, motor skills, auditory skills, and visual skills. It’s no wonder studies have found that playing a musical instrument delays the onset of cognitive decline. When researchers from Emory University tested the cognitive health of 70 older adults, they found that study participants with at least 10 years of musical experience performed better on tests of nonverbal memory, naming, and many other cognitive processes than older adults with less training or no training at all. In addition to helping keep your brain sharp, music lessons may also allow you to maintain fine motor skills, especially if you learn an instrument that requires complex finger motions. When researchers offered piano lessons to older adults, the study participants were able to improve cognitive abilities—including attention, concentration, and planning—over just six months, compared to study participants who didn’t take lessons. Learning and playing an instrument forces you to sharpen many different cognitive processes, including attention, memory, motor skills, auditory skills, and visual skills. It’s no wonder studies have found that playing a musical instrument delays the onset of cognitive decline. When researchers from Emory University tested the cognitive health of 70 older adults, they found that study participants with at least 10 years of musical experience performed better on tests of nonverbal memory, naming, and many other cognitive processes than older adults with less training or no training at all. In addition to helping keep your brain sharp, music lessons may also allow you to maintain fine motor skills, especially if you learn an instrument that requires complex finger motions. When researchers offered piano lessons to older adults, the study participants were able to improve cognitive abilities—including attention, concentration, and planning—over just six months, compared to study participants who didn’t take lessons.

Trade in farmed salmon for wild vanillaechoes/Shutterstock In a study of 815 people, people who consumed salmon and other fish at least once a week reduced their Alzheimer’s disease risk by 60 percent compared to people who rarely or never ate fish, But farmed salmon have tested eight times higher in PCBs, an industrial pollutant, carcinogen, and neurotoxin than wild salmon. In a study of 815 people, people who consumed salmon and other fish at least once a week reduced their Alzheimer’s disease risk by 60 percent compared to people who rarely or never ate fish, But farmed salmon have tested eight times higher in PCBs, an industrial pollutant, carcinogen, and neurotoxin than wild salmon.

Content continues below ad

Breathe lavender while you sleep LAURA SALERI/Shutterstock Research shows that the scent of lavender serves as a mild sedative that can slow heart rate, drop blood pressure, and relax the body. In one study, people who sniffed lavender before bed slept more deeply and felt more refreshed in the morning. Sprinkle a few drops of pure lavender essential oil on a tissue to tuck under your pillow. Research shows that the scent of lavender serves as a mild sedative that can slow heart rate, drop blood pressure, and relax the body. In one study, people who sniffed lavender before bed slept more deeply and felt more refreshed in the morning. Sprinkle a few drops of pure lavender essential oil on a tissue to tuck under your pillow.

Reader's Digest Get your own copy of

Get your own copy of Outsmarting Alzheimer's by Kenneth S. Kosik, MD.

Content continues below ad