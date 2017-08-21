We all know someone Africa Studio/Shutterstock According to the National Cancer Institute, there will be nearly 17 million new cases of cancer in 2017, making it likely that someone you know—a friend, a co-worker, a family member—could get the bad news. (On the other hand, here are some According to the National Cancer Institute, there will be nearly 17 million new cases of cancer in 2017, making it likely that someone you know—a friend, a co-worker, a family member—could get the bad news. (On the other hand, here are some more hopeful cancer statistics .) Jennifer Kelman, a licensed clinical social worker with a private psychotherapy practice, explains that when someone is handed a cancer diagnosis, "the person may be reeling and faced with many different emotions such as fear and worry over the potential outcome." She explains that in this scary time, the people you rely on most can disappear simply because they're not sure how to respond. "They're not malicious or cruel—it often happens because people feel ill-equipped and scared they'll say the wrong thing."

Make it clear you're there to support Photographee.eu/Shutterstock Stay in touch and offer a listening ear. "What friends or loved ones will find helpful is knowing that you are there for them, no matter what, and will check in on them periodically," notes Kelman who is also a mental health expert on Stay in touch and offer a listening ear. "What friends or loved ones will find helpful is knowing that you are there for them, no matter what, and will check in on them periodically," notes Kelman who is also a mental health expert on JustAnswer . Know someone who is going through chemo? Here are the best ways to be there for them

Don't let distance get in the way Arman Zhenikeyev/Shutterstock Just because hundreds of miles separate you doesn't mean you can't be present, especially nowadays. Plan a FaceTime or Skype date, where you can actually see each other, says Kelman. Text, call, email, or send cards. You can even create care packages and pick out books for the days your loved one is getting treatment—it can help fill time while he or she is waiting around in doctor's offices. Just because hundreds of miles separate you doesn't mean you can't be present, especially nowadays. Plan a FaceTime or Skype date, where you can actually see each other, says Kelman. Text, call, email, or send cards. You can even create care packages and pick out books for the days your loved one is getting treatment—it can help fill time while he or she is waiting around in doctor's offices.

Help with meals ImYanis/Shutterstock There's nothing like getting a meal without having to put out any effort—especially when treatment has robbed all energy. Jeanne Butler of Brooklyn, NY, a cancer patient, explains that friends helped by bringing meals or sending coupons for takeout, which was helpful to her and her family. Too far away to cook? Try calling a local restaurant and have dinner delivered. Here are There's nothing like getting a meal without having to put out any effort—especially when treatment has robbed all energy. Jeanne Butler of Brooklyn, NY, a cancer patient, explains that friends helped by bringing meals or sending coupons for takeout, which was helpful to her and her family. Too far away to cook? Try calling a local restaurant and have dinner delivered. Here are 11 foods to consider sending for people who are undergoing chemotherapy

Share your story DUSAN ZIDAR/Shutterstock Former cancer patient Paul Johnson says that hearing the stories of people who had gone through the same thing was helpful. "I talked with other guys who had had prostate cancer. Their stories were very helpful," he says. Former cancer patient Paul Johnson says that hearing the stories of people who had gone through the same thing was helpful. "I talked with other guys who had had prostate cancer. Their stories were very helpful," he says.

Treat your loved ones as you always have Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock "A person with cancer still wants to feel like a human being, not a diagnosis," Kelman says. "When someone only relates by asking how they feel, it makes the patient think about the disease." Instead, try to have the types of conversations you've always had. Let the person talk about the topics that interest him or her, whether it's golf, Game of Thrones, or reality shows. "A person with cancer still wants to feel like a human being, not a diagnosis," Kelman says. "When someone only relates by asking how they feel, it makes the patient think about the disease." Instead, try to have the types of conversations you've always had. Let the person talk about the topics that interest him or her, whether it's golf, Game of Thrones, or reality shows.

Advice isn't always a great idea Photographee.eu/shutterstock Johnson refers to the Dale Carnegie Rule: "People want to know that you care before they care what you know." Johnson advises sensitivity—only offer advice if you've been invited to. Also, this isn't a great time to share your knowledge of cancer statistics or death rates. Here are some Johnson refers to the Dale Carnegie Rule: "People want to know that you care before they care what you know." Johnson advises sensitivity—only offer advice if you've been invited to. Also, this isn't a great time to share your knowledge of cancer statistics or death rates. Here are some more things you should never say to someone with cancer

Be consistent Sarayut Hyongsit/Shutterstock The emotional roller coaster of a cancer diagnosis is a brutal ride, says Kelman: "The feelings are often very fluid, quickly changing one day to the next, based on how a patient is feeling physically and what challenge they face." By being a constant presence in their life, you can provide the steady influence that can help them get through the ups and downs. The emotional roller coaster of a cancer diagnosis is a brutal ride, says Kelman: "The feelings are often very fluid, quickly changing one day to the next, based on how a patient is feeling physically and what challenge they face." By being a constant presence in their life, you can provide the steady influence that can help them get through the ups and downs.

Make gifts Cheryl Savan/Shutterstock Create a sign with a motivational quote, knit a blanket, shawl, or chemo cap. If you have a crafty skill set, think about what could be helpful to that individual. Buy and decorate a journal. A framed photo of a funny shared memory will always bring cheer. One of Butler's friends made her a blanket that she takes with her to chemo treatments. Create a sign with a motivational quote, knit a blanket, shawl, or chemo cap. If you have a crafty skill set, think about what could be helpful to that individual. Buy and decorate a journal. A framed photo of a funny shared memory will always bring cheer. One of Butler's friends made her a blanket that she takes with her to chemo treatments.

