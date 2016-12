There are several general warning signs of heart disease . If you notice any of the following, it's important to consult a physician and avoid shoveling snow: 1) chest pain, which can also be described as a chest pressure, burning, or discomfort, which occurs upon exertion and calms down at rest; 2) "chest discomfort can often radiate to the arms, the neck, the back, and even the jaw, so that should be paid attention to as well," says Dr. Sitafalwalla; and 3) severe or unusual shortness of breath is another warning sign of heart disease. 4) High blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes are also risk factors for pre-existing heart disease. Some women can feel all the above symptoms, but they can also feel none of them. For those who don't experience any telling symptoms, Dr. Sitafalwalla says to be aware if the person expresses a vague sense of anxiety, severe fatigue, or discomfort near their chest or heart.