Shoveling snow is strenuous iStock/littleny Shoveling snow is physically taxing even for those in good shape. For those at high risk for heart disease , shoveling snow can be especially dangerous because of the strain that it puts on the heart. "In the cold weather, your smaller arteries, particularly in your feet and arms, have a tendency to constrict, and it creates a lot of back pressure on the heart," says Shoeb Sitafalwalla, MD, cardiologist at the Advocate Heart Institute at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. "This, combined with the fact that you're lifting or shoveling heavy amounts of snow, increases the heart rate and oxygen demand on the heart." If you have a pre-existing heart condition, you risk taxing your heart to a level that it simply can't handle, Dr. Sitafalwalla says. If you have coronary artery disease, heart failure, congestive heart failure, a weakened heart muscle, or tight or leaky valves that impede blood flow to the heart, it's best to avoid shoveling snow altogether. Find out the 15 life-saving tips to prevent heart disease

Don't eat a big meal before shoveling snow iStock/max-kegfire Your gut will demand more blood to digest food, so you have less available for your heart. "This adds more strain to an already strained system," Dr. Sitafalwalla says. Avoid moderate or heavy alcohol use before shoveling snow as well. People may think the alcohol will warm them up, but the liquor is actually constricting the blood vessels, creating more back pressure on the heart.

Stay in shape year round iStock/minerva-studio Stephen Kopecky, MD, professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, says people should begin getting in shape a few months prior to when they anticipate having to shovel snow. As physically taxing shoveling snow can be, those who exercise often and don't have any pre-existing heart conditions can usually complete the task without major problems. For those who are inactive, Dr. Kopecky says they have a 70 to 80 percent higher risk of having a heart attack while shoveling that those who are active on a regular basis.

Content continues below ad

Do a warm-up iStock/voyagerix Stretch prior to shoveling to avoid back spasms and injuries. Back injuries are common, especially when shoveling heavy and wet snow, so a quick warm-up can help your body prepare for the strenuous task ahead. Dr. Kopecky recommends squats, toe touches, and stretching your arms and legs . Additionally, Dr. Sitafalwalla says proper footwear with a firm grip is essential to help reduce falls on slippery driveways.

Shovel frequently iStock/andreasweber If a major snowstorm is in the forecast, make sure to shovel a few times throughout the storm (if it's safe!) instead of waiting until it's over. Shoveling or blowing smaller amounts of snow more frequently is less taxing than shoveling heavier and wetter snow all at once. Remember: Push the snow across the driveway and don't lift it, says Dr. Kopecky, since lifting the snow raises blood pressure. Here are more surprising facts you never knew about snow

What to do if you feel discomfort iStock/pixelheadphoto "If you feel discomfort—chest pain, chest tightness, and shortness of breath—stop shoveling," Dr. Kopecky says. If the discomfort does not go away within five minutes, and you have medications for a pre-existing heart condition, take you pills. Also try finding someone to sit with until symptoms dissipate, so you're alone if something happens. Dr. Kopecky advises individuals to go to the emergency room if discomfort persists for 20 minutes after shoveling.

Content continues below ad

Consider getting someone to clear the snow for you iStock/maurusone As you age, seek the help of a younger neighbor or a snow-removal service when it comes time to shovel snow. "If you have a heart condition, feel free to stimulate your locate economy and get some people around you to take care of it," says Dr. Sitafalwalla.

Know the warning signs of heart disease iStock/sanjagrujic There are several general warning signs of heart disease . If you notice any of the following, it's important to consult a physician and avoid shoveling snow: 1) chest pain, which can also be described as a chest pressure, burning, or discomfort, which occurs upon exertion and calms down at rest; 2) "chest discomfort can often radiate to the arms, the neck, the back, and even the jaw, so that should be paid attention to as well," says Dr. Sitafalwalla; and 3) severe or unusual shortness of breath is another warning sign of heart disease. 4) High blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes are also risk factors for pre-existing heart disease. Some women can feel all the above symptoms, but they can also feel none of them. For those who don't experience any telling symptoms, Dr. Sitafalwalla says to be aware if the person expresses a vague sense of anxiety, severe fatigue, or discomfort near their chest or heart.