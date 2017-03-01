Don’t Even Think About Sitting on Your Bed with Outside Clothes
Do you know what your top and pants have been picking up all day? Here are their extra-dirty little secrets.
iStock/lechatnoir
Let’s face it, just because you took a shower in the morning and you don’t smell doesn’t mean the outfit you wore on the subway, in the bank, at work, to the gym or on a dinner date is clean. Some would say your fancy duds are downright dirty. Before you think about getting cozy under the sheets without changing into pajamas (or at least a t-shirt and shorts), here are some potential gross consequences that may have you heading to the laundry room instead of the bedroom.
Humans Are Nasty
Of course, practicing good hygiene is very important for your overall health, not to mention your social life, but understanding what naturally occurs over the course of a day to a person’s body will clarify how gross it is to not change your outerwear or undergarments. A video from Brit Lab, shown on Lifehacker.com reveals, you, in fact, produce dirt—and a lot of it. The expert says, “We’re constantly shedding skin cells, oozing skin oils, and secreting sweat onto everything we’re wearing. In fact, a human sheds about 500 million skin cells and a liter of sweat, every day.” Can anyone spare a barf bag?
Germs Stick To You Like Glue
“Bacteria and organisms can survive weeks or even months on clothes,” Philip Tierno, MD, director of Microbiology and Immunology at New York University revealed in a 2010 ABC investigation after discovering that brand-new clothes (still with the tags on them) can be contaminated with bacteria, norovirus, or staph germs. Since he suggests washing new clothes before wearing them, then it’s probably a good idea to sterilize the T-shirt you just walked around in on that hot day for 12 hours. Not judging, just saying.
Rashes, Acne, Infection, Oh My!
Dermascope.com explains how restricted fabrics could trigger flare-ups or skin irritations. “One of the main causes of back and chest acne is caused by prolonged pressure and friction by anything repeatedly rubbing on skin, such as tight shirts and backpacks.” And the grimier something is, the worst the breakout could be. “Dirty sheets and dirty clothes can transfer dirt and bacteria into the hair follicle, causing it to clog and become infected.”
Sweet Dreams!
