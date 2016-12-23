How Bad Is It to Sleep in Your Contact Lenses?
We've all done it out of sheer exhaustion, forgetfulness, or necessity but is sleeping with your contact lenses in really that bad?
iStock/ryanking999
A common question for contact lens wearers is whether it’s OK to sleep with their contacts in overnight. “One of the first questions I always ask my contact lens wearers is whether they sleep in their contact lenses,” South Florida Ophthalmologist Inna Ozerov, MD says. “As a cornea specialist, some of the worst corneal infections I have treated were directly related to poor contact lens hygiene habits.”
According to the All About Vision website, the FDA first approved certain contact lenses for overnight wear in 1981. These lenses were approved for up to two weeks of wear without removal but shortly after this approval some lenses received FDA approval for up to 30 days of continuous wear. As time passed, researchers found that the incidence of eye infections was greater among people who slept while wearing contact lenses so the FDA changed the maximum extended wear period back to seven days.
Many eye care professionals still feel strongly that overnight wear is too risky, and that includes Dr. Ozerov. She says that even though there are contact lens brands that are FDA-approved for overnight use, she always warns her patients against potential dangers. “A central corneal ulcer can progress fairly quickly over 24 hours and can have potentially devastating consequences on a person’s vision,” she says. “The more virulent type of organisms that invade the cornea thrive in a dark, moist, low oxygen tension environment. These are precisely the conditions that occur on the ocular surface when we sleep. The lens may allow micro-organisms to adhere to the lens, therefore increasing the likelihood of infection.”
Ozerov says that contact lens users need to remember that a contact lens is a medical device, and requires proper care. “I also remind my contact lens wearers they should always have a pair of glasses to fall back on.”
Sleeping regularly in contacts (especially those not made for overnight wear) is just one of many mistakes contact lens wearers make that can damage their eyes. Here are more secrets your eye doctor won’t tell you.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.