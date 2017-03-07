Replace the filters on your air conditioning units kryzhov/ShutterStock Having clean air filters is important during every season, but even more so when spring follows a warm winter. According to the Having clean air filters is important during every season, but even more so when spring follows a warm winter. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) , a milder winter can cause an early release of pollen from certain trees, and this can worsen spring allergy symptoms. A dirty filter on your air conditioning unit can trap pollen and inflame your spring allergies, so to avoid a sneezy summer, make sure to have clean filters put on your air conditioning unit ahead of time. Here are more surprising ways to stop spring allergies

Start wearing sunglasses outside Diana-Indiana/ShutterStock When pollen from trees lands on your eyes, nose, and throat, it can cause allergy symptoms. When pollen from trees lands on your eyes, nose, and throat, it can cause allergy symptoms. Boyan Hadjiev, MD , allergist (aka "Dr. Sneeze") in New York City, says that people should avoid getting pollen in their eyes. "It can cause red itchy eyes, sneezing and sniffling, an itching over the nose, and sometimes a cough," he says. Sunglasses can prevent pollen from landing in your eyes, so get in the habit of wearing them before spring is in full swing. Here's how to find the best glasses for your face shape

Stock up on allergy medication early MIA-Studio/ShutterStock You don't want to be in a position of needing allergy relief when you're already a stuffy, sneezy mess. Plus, allergists often suggest starting allergy medication weeks before peak allergy season hits. (More on that below.) You don't want to be in a position of needing allergy relief when you're already a stuffy, sneezy mess. Plus, allergists often suggest starting allergy medication weeks before peak allergy season hits. (More on that below.) Flonase just released a new over-the-counter version of their formerly prescription nasal spray—the mist is now finer, enabling the spray to reach higher up in the nasal cavity, to areas of the nasal passages that might already be congested. If you stock up on your go-to best allergy medicine, such as Flonase and Allegra, you'll thank yourself later.

Start taking your medication early (especially nasal spray) Ocskay-Mark/ShutterStock Nasal spray takes a few days to become effective at treating allergy symptoms, so begin treatment early if you want to avoid the waiting period. Dr. Hadjiev recommends taking medications early too. "If you know that you have allergies, start ahead of time," he said. "Start one week ahead of when you normally get your symptoms." Nasal spray takes a few days to become effective at treating allergy symptoms, so begin treatment early if you want to avoid the waiting period. Dr. Hadjiev recommends taking medications early too. "If you know that you have allergies, start ahead of time," he said. "Start one week ahead of when you normally get your symptoms."

Get rid of mold in your bathroom kurhan/ShutterStock Clearing out the corners of your bathroom might not be the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about spring allergy prevention, but it should be high on your list. It's especially important to get rid of mold, which builds up in bathrooms and basements and is a major allergen," the ACAAI reports. "Especially in spring months when there's lots of moisture." Clearing out the corners of your bathroom might not be the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about spring allergy prevention, but it should be high on your list. It's especially important to get rid of mold, which builds up in bathrooms and basements and is a major allergen," the ACAAI reports. "Especially in spring months when there's lots of moisture."

Decrease the time you spend outside from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Ray-Bond/ShutterStock If you suffer from spring allergies, you should avoid spending time outside in the early morning because this is the time of day when trees release the most pollen. "The highest amount of pollen is in the morning," says Dr. Hadjiev. "If you are outdoors in the morning on a jog or run, come home and rinse off after." Here are If you suffer from spring allergies, you should avoid spending time outside in the early morning because this is the time of day when trees release the most pollen. "The highest amount of pollen is in the morning," says Dr. Hadjiev. "If you are outdoors in the morning on a jog or run, come home and rinse off after." Here are other habits that may make your allergies worse

Wash your hair and eyelashes MosayMay/ShutterStock Dr. Hadjiev says that getting in the habit of washing your hair and cleaning your face before putting on makeup can help prevent allergy symptoms later on. Any sort of hair product can trap pollen, he says. And, "if you put on makeup after morning outdoor routine, be careful to wash your face first," he said. "Mascara, for example, will actually trap pollen if you haven't cleaned it off." Dr. Hadjiev says that getting in the habit of washing your hair and cleaning your face before putting on makeup can help prevent allergy symptoms later on. Any sort of hair product can trap pollen, he says. And, "if you put on makeup after morning outdoor routine, be careful to wash your face first," he said. "Mascara, for example, will actually trap pollen if you haven't cleaned it off."

Try using natural allergy relief methods Oxik/ShutterStock Natural extracts can be an effective way of treating allergy symptoms for many people, though they are less reliable than traditional methods. If you've never used them before, they can be worth looking into during the pre-allergy season. "They may work, and they may not work, but they are worth trying," said Dr. Hadjiev. "The most popular I've seen is actually a plant called stinging nettle extract." Here are Natural extracts can be an effective way of treating allergy symptoms for many people, though they are less reliable than traditional methods. If you've never used them before, they can be worth looking into during the pre-allergy season. "They may work, and they may not work, but they are worth trying," said Dr. Hadjiev. "The most popular I've seen is actually a plant called stinging nettle extract." Here are more natural allergy remedies worth trying

No need to change what you eat or drink Signe-Leth/ShutterStock While some people do say that dietary changes help with allergy prevention, Dr. Hadjiev says he wasn't sure that any medical evidence supports that. "A healthy diet is great, but such a broad thing to do. I couldn't name one thing you can eat to make all your allergies go away," he says. While some people do say that dietary changes help with allergy prevention, Dr. Hadjiev says he wasn't sure that any medical evidence supports that. "A healthy diet is great, but such a broad thing to do. I couldn't name one thing you can eat to make all your allergies go away," he says.

